Richard Seymour tabbed for Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement

The presence of one of the most decorated defensive linemen in NFL history will now grace the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as Richard Seymour has been selected as a member of the Class of 2022.
Seymour did it all in his 12-year NFL career. After he was selected as the sixth-overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, he went on to start in Super Bowl XXXVI as a rookie. The victory was the first of three Super Bowl titles he would claim in his illustrious career.
Over the span of his career, he totaled nearly 500 tackles and 57.5 sacks – both in the top 15 all-time for defensive linemen in NFL history – along with 39 pass deflections. He was also named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s, alongside Raiders legendary cornerback Charles Woodson, who was inducted in the Hall of Fame last year.
As a seven-time Pro Bowler, two of those selections came as a Raider. In his four seasons in the Silver and Black, he had 139 tackles and 18.5 sacks, while starting 52 of 53 games played.
Richard was a great teammate, an awesome human being and still one of my best friends to this day. Marcel Reece
"Playing with Richard Seymour was maybe one of the turning points of my career, to be able to play with a leader like that in the locker room," said Raiders senior advisor and former fullback Marcel Reece.
"My fondest memory of him on the field was the very first time he put on the Silver and Black. It was against the San Diego Chargers, Monday Night Football and he showed up only the day before. He put on the 92 and that silver helmet, and I kid you not, I saw the most dominant performance from the defensive line position. And at that point, we started to understand what a dominant defensive player looked like on our team. Richard was a great teammate, an awesome human being and still one of my best friends to this day."
This lifetime accomplishment for Seymour comes after previously being named a finalist for Canton four times. The wait is over for him now, as his legacy will live in football immortality.
