Richard Seymour tabbed for Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement

"Playing with Richard Seymour was maybe one of the turning points of my career, to be able to play with a leader like that in the locker room," said Raiders senior advisor and former fullback Marcel Reece.

"My fondest memory of him on the field was the very first time he put on the Silver and Black. It was against the San Diego Chargers, Monday Night Football and he showed up only the day before. He put on the 92 and that silver helmet, and I kid you not, I saw the most dominant performance from the defensive line position. And at that point, we started to understand what a dominant defensive player looked like on our team. Richard was a great teammate, an awesome human being and still one of my best friends to this day."