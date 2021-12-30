Richard Seymour selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Another former Raider is nearing the ultimate honor of the gold jacket.

Former defensive lineman Richard Seymour was selected as one of the 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

Seymour began his career with the New England Patriots before he joined the Raiders in 2009, where he played for four seasons, appeared in 53 games and two Pro Bowls, and totaled 139 tackles and 18.5 sacks. This is the fourth-straight year he has been named a finalist.

A list of 25 modern-era semifinalists was narrowed down to the 15 finalists, which was announced Thursday afternoon on NFL Network. To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

These 15 finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee – with the addition of recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame's Coach, Contributor and Senior Committees: Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch – during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday," ahead of Super Bowl LVI, to determine who will be included in the Class of 2022.

The committee can elect up to five modern-era players, but each must receive a minimum 80 percent of the vote for election. The Class of 2022 will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, next August.

Below is the full list of finalists: