Richard Seymour selected as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Dec 30, 2021 at 02:52 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

SeymourHOF_thumb_123021

Another former Raider is nearing the ultimate honor of the gold jacket.

Former defensive lineman Richard Seymour was selected as one of the 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

Seymour began his career with the New England Patriots before he joined the Raiders in 2009, where he played for four seasons, appeared in 53 games and two Pro Bowls, and totaled 139 tackles and 18.5 sacks. This is the fourth-straight year he has been named a finalist.

A list of 25 modern-era semifinalists was narrowed down to the 15 finalists, which was announced Thursday afternoon on NFL Network. To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

These 15 finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee – with the addition of recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame's Coach, Contributor and Senior Committees: Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch – during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday," ahead of Super Bowl LVI, to determine who will be included in the Class of 2022.

The committee can elect up to five modern-era players, but each must receive a minimum 80 percent of the vote for election. The Class of 2022 will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, next August.

Below is the full list of finalists:

  • Jared Allen
  • Willie Anderson
  • Ronde Barber
  • Tony Boselli
  • LeRoy Butler
  • Devin Hester
  • Torry Holt
  • Andre Johnson
  • Sam Mills
  • Richard Seymour
  • Zach Thomas
  • DeMarcus Ware
  • Reggie Wayne
  • Patrick Willis
  • Bryant Young

Related Content

news

Key Matchups: Tall task ahead for the Raiders of containing Jonathan Taylor

The Raiders defense will have to find a way to limit the NFL's current rushing leader.
news

Memorializing Madden: Figures around the league share memories of the football legend

As the football world mourns the passing of the great John Madden, many around the sports world have shared never-before-heard stories of their time with the legend.
news

Raiders-Colts Week 17 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.
news

An updated look at the Raiders' playoff picture ahead of Week 17's matchup

If the Raiders win their last two games, they're in the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Advertising