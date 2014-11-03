Rivera: "That's what we are; we're fighters"

Q: But in the position that you play, it's kind of one of those things where if the catches aren't there you can affect the game other ways, so you're okay with that?**

Rivera:"Yeah, I tell people all the time, with the tight end position especially, it's not really about the stat sheet sometimes. You can have a great game blocking and that will be in the rushing and the running back department. I'm here for the team and I'm all in for the team."

Q: How do you feel you've progressed with the blocking and everything overall as a tight end?

Rivera:"I'm getting better every day at that. Coach [Interim Head Coach Tony] Sparano is putting me in positions to be able to block on the back side, on the front side and do movements and motions, so we're developing really good."

Q: Coach Sparano said that you guys got beat at the point of attack yesterday. Do you agree with that, having struggles with the running game? What do you think happened?

Rivera:"Yeah, after watching the film, we have to improve on the running game. Up front we have to improve. Those are facts, and we'll definitely do that."

Q: Are you proud of the way you guys fought back in the second half?

Rivera:"Yeah, definitely. That's what we are; we're fighters. We buried ourselves in a hole with turnovers and other stuff, but no matter what happens in the game, it's a 60-minute game and you have to fight the whole way."