Robert Spillane named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Nov 15, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Robert Spillane was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his clutch interception in Week 10 vs. the New York Jets.

This is the first time in his career he's been awarded Defensive Player of the Week.

The Raiders linebacker had a dominant primetime showing, finishing the game with seven total tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection and a game-defining interception with less than two minutes left in regulation.

Spillane is currently tied for the league-lead in interceptions (three) among linebackers and leads the Raiders in the same category, as well as total tackles (81). 

"[Y]ou have your superstars in the Maxx Crosby's of the world, but then you have that lunch pail guy and this guy just loves ball, man," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said of Spillane. "You can see it on his face. You can see the energy and excitement he brings to our team and just again, when we talk about the will to win and just being gritty."

