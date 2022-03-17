Rock Ya-Sin is hopeful his hard work ethic will 'continue to pay off' in the Silver and Black

Mar 17, 2022 at 01:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders added some depth and hard-hitting to their cornerback room Thursday after agreeing to send edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts in return for rising star cornerback Rock Ya-Sin﻿.

Going into his fourth NFL season, Ya-Sin has proven to be a productive player in the league since he was drafted out of Temple in the second round. He's compiled 130 total tackles and 20 pass deflections while with the Colts and will look to continue his success as a Raiders

"They just wanted me to come in and compete, get better every day. Bring intensity and competitiveness to the room," Rock Ya-Sin said of joining the team during his introductory press conference.

Here are a few things to know about the Raiders' new cornerback.

The man behind the Rock

Rock is an extremely adequate nickname for a cornerback a physical as Ya-Sin. It's a nickname he acquired a while ago, growing up in Atlanta, Georgia. Ya-Sin – who's real name is Abdurrahman – put his game and his nickname on the map in his senior season of college after transferring from Presbyterian to Temple University. As an Owl, Ya-Sin had 47 total tackles, 12 pass deflections, two interceptions and was first team All-AAC.

"'Rock' was a nickname I got growing up," Ya-Sin told The Philadelphia Inquirer. "One day, people started calling me Rock. It just stuck."

Rock 'n' roll wrestler

Rock Ya-Sin didn't step on a football field until his senior season of high school. Before that, he was a state champion wrestler.

He could've easily picked up a wrestling scholarship after winning back-to-back Georgia state championships at Southwest DeKalb High School. However, the high school's football team was able to recruit him off the mat to give football a try.

"I just told him to try it," said Keith Johnson, Ya-Sin's high school wrestling coach. "He was a wrestler, and wrestling was only going to take him so far. Wrestling helps you with discipline. He already had the discipline. He'd already won state twice. Let's try football and give him another avenue."

The two-time state champion used that other avenue to excel in football his senior year, leading to him accepting a football scholarship at Presbyterian.

Switching lanes

Before he was traded to the Silver and Black, Ya-Sin was a headache for the Raiders offense at times. The corner has four pass deflections in his three career games against the Raiders. Despite his personal success against his new team, he has a career 1-2 record against the Raiders – including the 23-20 loss that helped the Raiders land a wild-card berth over his former Colts.

"Last year in Indy, we had an opportunity to go the playoffs. Two games and we lost both of those games," Ya-Sin said Thursday. "I feel like we kind of became complacent, let our foot off the gas. We won't do that here in Las Vegas."

Reaching the peak

Ya-Sin's third NFL season was his best to date. He's coming off a career-high eight pass deflections and a 72.2 PFF pass coverage grade in eight starts for the Colts. He also allowed a low 26.6 percent completion rating in man coverage last season. The cornerback, who will be 26 in May, looks to have some of his best football ahead – with a lot that he wants to prove in the Silver and Black.

"I feel like I've continued to get better. I feel like I've ascended each year," he said. "[N]othing is given to me, I just come out and work hard every day. I try to be the hardest worker in the room because sooner or later, it pays off. And you might not see it right now, but sooner or later it will pay off and it's paid off so far for me in my career.

"And hopefully it will continue to pay off."

Photos: New Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin

View photos of new Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in action. Over 41 games, Ya-Sin has recorded 138 tackles, 20 pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
1 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
2 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
3 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
4 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
5 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
6 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
7 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
8 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

NFL/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
9 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
10 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
11 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
12 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
13 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
14 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press
CB Rock Ya-Sin Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)
15 / 15

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2019–2021)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Free Agent Facts: Get to know the latest additions to the Raiders

With the new league year underway, the Las Vegas Raiders announced multiple roster additions Thursday.
news

Raiders sign CB Anthony Averett

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound cornerback started all 14 games he appeared in during a breakout season.
news

All in the Family: Brandon Bolden steps into same colors as his grandfather

'Just the history behind the team – that he's part of the history – makes it even more important to me.'
news

Raiders sign DT Bilal Nichols

Nichols has appeared in 60 games with 49 starts, recording 146 tackles (77 solo), 11 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
Advertising