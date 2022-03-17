Rock Ya-Sin is hopeful his hard work ethic will 'continue to pay off' in the Silver and Black

Reaching the peak

Ya-Sin's third NFL season was his best to date. He's coming off a career-high eight pass deflections and a 72.2 PFF pass coverage grade in eight starts for the Colts. He also allowed a low 26.6 percent completion rating in man coverage last season. The cornerback, who will be 26 in May, looks to have some of his best football ahead – with a lot that he wants to prove in the Silver and Black.

"I feel like I've continued to get better. I feel like I've ascended each year," he said. "[N]othing is given to me, I just come out and work hard every day. I try to be the hardest worker in the room because sooner or later, it pays off. And you might not see it right now, but sooner or later it will pay off and it's paid off so far for me in my career.