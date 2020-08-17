Rod Marinelli might be old school, but his players and colleagues love him for it

Aug 17, 2020 at 02:44 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Jon Gruden has scouted a lot of players in his day, but he considers defensive line coach Rod Marinelli as the best recruiting job of his career.

When Gruden was traded from the Raiders to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, he inherited a new coaching staff, knowing a few coaches would leave for other jobs, but he was adamant about retaining Marinelli.

"When I was coaching the Raiders previously, [Marinelli] was in Tampa Bay with Coach [Tony] Dungy and Monte Kiffin, and that crowd," Gruden recalled Monday. "I lived in Tampa, so I became very familiar with him and when I got traded or fired, or whatever it was, I was fortunate enough to keep him and let him be our defensive line coach. I'm happy to have done my best recruiting job of all time to keep him in Tampa."

Marinelli, like Gruden, is the last of a dying breed of coaches who eat, breathe, and sleep football — sure, all coaches say they do, but these two mean it. Through the years, Marinelli has earned a legendary reputation for developing defensive linemen and extracting their potential, which is why Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock wouldn't rest until he became a member of the Raiders' coaching staff this offseason.

Marinelli's message to his players is simple: Don't think, just go. It's all about effort; he wants his players to attack quarterbacks like a moth drawn to a flame, which resonates with budding star Maxx Crosby, who brings effort on every snap.

"The number one thing is effort with him," Crosby said after practice Monday. "He wants us to sprint to the ball like crazy. So, me personally, I've been trying to overemphasize running to the ball and I know the other guys are too. I'm trying to set that example. 

"As far as technique, he wants us getting off the ball and reacting. He doesn't want us thinking too much. He doesn't want us thinking about this and that, he wants us to get off and react, be natural and be a football player, make plays, get off the ball and make a decision from there. So, I love it. I love his coaching style and think it's going to help everyone on this d-line."

Training Camp Practice: 8.17.20

View photos from the Raiders first padded practice of 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

A Las Vegas Raiders players walking to the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
1 / 80

A Las Vegas Raiders players walking to the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
2 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
3 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
4 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Roos (60) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
5 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Roos (60) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
6 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
7 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
8 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
9 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
10 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
11 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
12 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
13 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
14 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) and center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
15 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) and center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Bryce Hager (54) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
16 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Bryce Hager (54) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
17 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
18 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
19 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) and quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
20 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
21 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
22 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
23 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
24 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
25 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
26 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
27 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
28 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
29 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
30 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
31 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
32 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones and offensive lineman Eric Kush (69) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
33 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones and offensive lineman Eric Kush (69) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
34 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle David Sharpe (72) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
35 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tackle David Sharpe (72) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
36 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (49) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and cornerback Amik Robertson (41) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
37 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and cornerback Amik Robertson (41) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
38 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
39 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
40 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) and wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
41 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) and wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) and cornerback Amik Robertson (41) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
42 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) and cornerback Amik Robertson (41) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
43 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
44 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
45 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Prince Amukamara (21) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
46 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Prince Amukamara (21) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and defensive back Damarious Randall (23) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
47 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and defensive back Damarious Randall (23) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
48 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
49 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
50 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
51 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
52 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
53 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
54 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and tight end Jason Witten (82) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
55 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) and tight end Jason Witten (82) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
56 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
57 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
58 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
59 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
60 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
61 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
62 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Sam Young (70) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
63 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Sam Young (70) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Ken Crawley (35) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
64 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Ken Crawley (35) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
65 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
66 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
67 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), defensive end Datone Jones and guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
68 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), defensive end Datone Jones and guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
69 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Bryce Hager (54) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
70 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Bryce Hager (54) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
71 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
72 / 80

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
73 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
74 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
75 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) and linebacker Tanner Muse (55) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
76 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Zay Jones (12), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88), wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17), wide receiver Rico Gafford (10), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
77 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Zay Jones (12), wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88), wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17), wide receiver Rico Gafford (10), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), tight end Foster Moreau (87), running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
78 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3), tight end Foster Moreau (87), running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
79 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson and the running backs huddle on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
80 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson and the running backs huddle on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The effort isn't defined exclusively during games, it must be demonstrated during practice in particular. In everything they do, Marinelli wants the defensive line to take pride in not overlooking the fine details that make teams great. 

Coach Gruden considers Marinelli an "old school" coach, meaning he isn't afraid to be blunt. There are people who seem to think this isn't the best approach for communicating with players anymore, but Crosby isn't one of them.

"Yeah, first off, Coach Marinelli, the thing I love about him is he keeps it real and he pushes me every day," Crosby said. "That's one thing I want, I don't want — just because I had one good year — I don't want a coach that taps me on the ass being nice and overdo everything, 'Yeah, good job Maxx!' I don't want that. That's not me, that's not my personality. I love the way he coaches, I can't wait for the season to get here because he's getting us better every single day. He's pushing us to the limits."

Since Gruden became the head coach, he's slowly started prying coaches away from the Dallas Cowboys, such as special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and now Marinelli. Gruden's chess moves were made with the intent of luring players away from Jerry Jones' club, like defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who explicitly listed Marinelli as a major reason he decided to join the Silver and Black.

"He's going to make sure you're the same guy every day," Collins said on Upon Further Review. "You can't be All-Pro one day and barely making the roster the next day. So, he's going to make sure you're the same guy, that you're consistent every day — that's not only demanding on us, but that's demanding on him. He has to make sure that he's the same guy, that he's the best leader for this group of men that we have. I respect the hell out of Coach Rod Marinelli, he's one of the main reasons I'm here too."

Marinelli has earned the respect of his players and peers because he respects the game, and the passion that he demonstrates daily. Gruden has successfully recruited Marinelli twice in his career now and even though the defensive mind is relatively new to the Silver and Black, Gruden says he's already seeing the fruits of his labor.

"I think Rod Marinelli has helped all of our defensive line in terms of the details and the effort, and the preparation is unique."

Related Content

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Veteran tackle Sam Young is making a strong impression during Training Camp

Year after year, the Raiders' front office has been able to find overlooked players and mold them into versatile offensive linemen, and we could be seeing the emergence of another in Sam Young.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Cory Littleton is redefining the linebacker position with his hybrid size and athleticism

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton has earned the title of one of the premier coverage linebackers in the NFL, but he wasn't always a well-respected prospect.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) at a press conference following a practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Friday, August 14, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Comfortable in Guenther's system, Lamarcus Joyner seeks to bring physicality this season

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden wants to see improved tackling in 2020 and he's tasking Lamarcus Joyner with enforcing a renewed sense of physicality on defense.
Raiders coaching staff expects Johnathan Abram to enforce and lead in 2020
news

Raiders coaching staff expects Johnathan Abram to enforce and lead in 2020

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram attacks everything with a full-head of stream, but his shoulder injury in 2019 forced him to slam on the brakes.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Revitalized and healthy, Tyrell Williams feels like himself after battling lingering foot injury

Tyrell Williams wanted to start his career with the Raiders on the right foot, but a plantar fasciitis injury plagued him throughout the 2019 season.
Witten excited to work with detail-oriented Gruden: 'I've had a lot of respect for him from afar'
news

Witten excited to work with detail-oriented Gruden: 'I've had a lot of respect for him from afar'

Jason Witten has played for some noteworthy coaches during his 16 seasons in the NFL, including Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, but none possess the personality of Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Nick Kwiatkoski is prepared to wear the green dot: 'It's something that I'm used to'

Nick Kwiatkoski isn't a stranger to wearing the green dot, but for the first time in his career, the Las Vegas Raiders linebacker will be asked to do it full-time.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

UDFA Javin White is making the most of his opportunity, despite facing unprecedented odds

Without padded practices and the opportunity to make an impression during the preseason, the batch of 2020 undrafted free agents is posed with an unfavorable matchup when it comes to making a 53-man roster.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.
news

Derek Carr offers high praise for Bryan Edwards: 'He reminds me of Davante Adams'

If anyone knows Davante Adams' playstyle, it's Carr after spending two college seasons together, and to hear him compare one of his newest weapons to the Packers' star speaks volumes.
OC Greg Olson hints at how Raiders might use Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback
news

OC Greg Olson hints at how Raiders might use Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback

Don't be surprised to see the former Kentucky Wildcat line up under center for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Amistad y Química Entre Compañeros
news

Amistad y Química Entre Compañeros

Henry Ruggs III y Josh Jacobs continúan compañerismo en Vegas.

Advertising