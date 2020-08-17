Rod Marinelli might be old school, but his players and colleagues love him for it

The effort isn't defined exclusively during games, it must be demonstrated during practice in particular. In everything they do, Marinelli wants the defensive line to take pride in not overlooking the fine details that make teams great.

Coach Gruden considers Marinelli an "old school" coach, meaning he isn't afraid to be blunt. There are people who seem to think this isn't the best approach for communicating with players anymore, but Crosby isn't one of them.

"Yeah, first off, Coach Marinelli, the thing I love about him is he keeps it real and he pushes me every day," Crosby said. "That's one thing I want, I don't want — just because I had one good year — I don't want a coach that taps me on the ass being nice and overdo everything, 'Yeah, good job Maxx!' I don't want that. That's not me, that's not my personality. I love the way he coaches, I can't wait for the season to get here because he's getting us better every single day. He's pushing us to the limits."

Since Gruden became the head coach, he's slowly started prying coaches away from the Dallas Cowboys, such as special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and now Marinelli. Gruden's chess moves were made with the intent of luring players away from Jerry Jones' club, like defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who explicitly listed Marinelli as a major reason he decided to join the Silver and Black.

"He's going to make sure you're the same guy every day," Collins said on Upon Further Review. "You can't be All-Pro one day and barely making the roster the next day. So, he's going to make sure you're the same guy, that you're consistent every day — that's not only demanding on us, but that's demanding on him. He has to make sure that he's the same guy, that he's the best leader for this group of men that we have. I respect the hell out of Coach Rod Marinelli, he's one of the main reasons I'm here too."

Marinelli has earned the respect of his players and peers because he respects the game, and the passion that he demonstrates daily. Gruden has successfully recruited Marinelli twice in his career now and even though the defensive mind is relatively new to the Silver and Black, Gruden says he's already seeing the fruits of his labor.