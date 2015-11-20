Rodney Hudson Questionable Against Lions, Getting Better Each Day

Nov 20, 2015 at 06:30 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

After not practicing at all last week, starting center Rodney Hudson returned to work in a limited capacity this week.

He was listed as, "limited" on the team's official injury report Thursday and Friday and has officially been designated as "questionable," for Sunday's contest with the Detroit Lions.

"He's questionable," Head Coach Jack Del Rio said following Friday's practice. "He practiced on a limited basis. We'll see how it goes."

Hudson also spoke Friday, and while he would not give a concrete status on Sunday's game either, he did say that he's improving each day.

"We'll see how it goes between today and tomorrow," Hudson said. "I feel good at practice, but we'll take it a day at a time."

He continued, "I'm getting better. Everything is getting better every day. I'm going in the right direction. From Day 1, everything has been going in the right direction, so just try to get that going."

Prior to missing Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, the reliable center had suited up for 40-straight games. Although the streak was snapped, Hudson's main objective remains to get back on the field.

"I was more focused on just trying to get out there and help the team on Sunday," Hudson said. "I wasn't thinking about [the streak]. I didn't even know that was the number. I was just trying to be available and help the team in the best way I could and trying to get back on the field as fast as possible."

If Hudson were unable to go, backup center Tony Bergstrom would presumably get his second start of the year, after filling in for Hudson last week against the Vikings.

"I think Tony did a really good job," Hudson said. "He did a really good job. He called a good game as far as his calls, because a lot of the game is mental in there. He did a really good job."

Kickoff against the Lions at Ford Field is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PST with the inactives being announced 90 minutes before that.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

