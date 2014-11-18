S'Mack' Talk

BY CHELSEA PARKER

When Khalil Mack takes the field, "soft" is probably the last word that comes to mind for most, but for him, it's the first.

Mack first heard that critique at 11-years old from his cousin; he has not forgotten it.

As the middle child of three boys, Mack's competitive nature developed early. He was in constant competition with his brothers, from household chores to sports and everything in between.

"I'm probably one of the most competitive people," Mack said. "I'm a fighter. Growing up with two other brothers in the house, being the middle child, I wanted to be the best at everything, whether it was raking the leaves in the backyard or anything. We could be doing anything and I wanted to make sure that I would be the best. Even though I didn't win all the time, having my older brother there, he helped me in a lot of ways to stay motivated to be better than him at a lot of things." Photo by Tony Gonzales

Growing up in Fort Pierce, Fla., Mack's first exposure to football came in backyard pickup games and Pop Warner. He enjoyed playing, but in high school he turned his attention to his first love, basketball. Looking for an opportunity to play collegiately, Mack's plans never came to fruition. It was actually his competitiveness that led to an injury and halted that dream.

He injured his knee his sophomore year while playing a pickup game, trying to dunk on a 12-foot basketball rim. After his injury, he accepted that he would probably never play basketball or any other sport and focused instead on rehabbing his knee and excelling in school. In a strange turn of events, as he was sitting in his sixth period chemistry class, his high school's football coach walked in and presented him with an opportunity that his competitive nature wouldn't let him turn away from.

"He came to my class and asked me was I going to come and try out for the football team. I let him know, 'I don't really know if I want to do that. I don't really know if I want to play football anymore,'" Mack said. "But, I've never been one to back down from a challenge. I just let him know, if he wanted me to play, he had to talk to my father. So, that same night he came to my house and talked to my father about playing football. He let him know that if I played I may be able to get a scholarship to college."

His high school coach was right. Mack went on to play collegiately at Buffalo, where he received his first, and only, scholarship offer. Though he received only one offer, he refused to let it slow him down. Instead, he took the offer that he and his high school coach knew he had earned and ran with it.