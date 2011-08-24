Saints at Raiders Game Notes





PRESEASON SECOND GAMES:The Raiders have posted a 27-25 all-time record in preseason Week 2 games since 1960. The Silver and Black won six of the team's first seven preseason Week 2 contests upon the franchises' return to Oakland in 1995 and posted a 32-17 victory at Chicago in the second preseason game of the 2010 campaign.

MORE FOR MOORE:Rookie WR Denarius Moore continued his impressive preseason, adding two receptions for 28 yards including a 17-yard catch at San Francisco on August 20. Moore added a solid effort on kickoff return duty, taking a third quarter kickoff back 48 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS SPECIAL:Silver and Black special teams excelled at San Francisco on August 20. LB Rolando McClain recorded an interception on a botched field goal attempt in the first quarter and rookie WR Steve Goulet added a block on a 49er punt attempt. The Raiders also averaged 31 yards on three kickoff returns, including Denarius Moore's 48-yard return.* *

JANIKOWSKI FIVE-FOR-FIVE:K Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter at San Francisco, making the 12-year veteran five-for-five on field goal attempts in the 2011 preseason. Janikowski, who is the Silver Black's all-time leading scorer with 1,142 career points, went four-for-four in the preseason opener against Arizona on August 11, including a 57-yarder off the infield dirt at O.co Coliseum.* *

SEVEN SETS OF HANDS:Seven different Raiders recorded receptions at San Francisco on August 20. Rookie WR Denarius Moore led all receivers with three catches, while WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, RB Rock Cartwright, RB Michael Bush and WR Shaun Bodiford all had two receptions. TE Kevin Boss added a 14-yard reception for the Silver and Black.* *

SHAUGHNESSY SNAGS ONE:DE Matt Shaughnessy picked off a first quarter pass, dropping into coverage and returning the interception for 11 yards. It was the first pick for the third-year player out of Wisconsin, who tied for second on the team with seven sacks last season.* *

LINEBACKER GRABS:Linebackers Darryl Blackstock and Travis Goethel tied for the team lead with five solo tackles apiece at San Francisco on August 20. Goethel added a tackle for a loss by stopping a 49ers running back two yards behind the line of scrimmage in the second quarter.* *

SACK FOR BRYANT:DT Desmond Bryant got to the quarterback at San Francisco on August 20, recording a nine-yard sack. Bryant, who joined the Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Harvard in 2009, posted 2.5 sacks in his second pro season in 2010.* *

CAMPBELL RATES:QB Jason Campbell posted a 105.7 quarterback rating before leaving the contest at San Francisco in the second quarter. Campbell completed five of seven pass attempts for 74 yards including a 22-yard completion to WR Darrius Heyward-Bey.* *

MOSS SACKS:DE Jarvis Moss recorded a sack at San Francisco on August 20, getting to the quarterback for a six-yard loss. Moss, a former first round draft pick who joined the Raiders late last season, recorded his first sack as a Raider in the 2010 season finale at Kansas City.

NINE BALLCARRIERS:Nine different Raiders carried the football during the August 20 contest at San Francisco. RB Michael Bush led the contingent with 26 yards on six carries, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. QB Kyle Boller also averaged 4.3 yards per rush, totaling 17 yards on four carries with a team-long run of 12 yards.

LECHLER LETS LOOSE:P Shane Lecher booted a game-long 58-yard punt, which netted 57 yards, in the first quarter of the August 20 contest versus the 49ers in San Francisco. P Glenn Pakulak punted three times, and had a long of 48 yards and placed a punt inside the 20.

GETTING DEFENSIVE:LBs Travis Goethel, Darryl Blackstock and S Stevie Brown paced the Raiders in tackles, totaling five each during the August 20 contest versus the 49ers in San Francisco. Goethel had a tackle for loss among his five unassisted tackles. PRESEASON OPENERS:After kicking off the 2011 preseason versus the Arizona Cardinals at O.co Coliseum in Oakland on August 11, the Raiders are now 14-10 in the first game of the preseason played at home. The Silver and Black are 27-24-1 overall in preseason openers in 52 seasons since originally entering pro football as a member of the American Football League in 1960.

SEABASS FOR FOUR:K Sebastian Janikowski was perfect on four field goal attempts in the preseason opener against Arizona. The 12-year veteran kicked field goals of 39, 25, 21 and 57 yards and his fourth quarter field goal gave the Raiders an 18-17 lead.

57 YARDS FOR THREE:Janikowski kicked a 57-yard field goal in the preseason opener against Arizona, booting a long effort from the infield dirt of O.co Coliseum to give the Raiders a fourth quarter lead. Janikowski last kicked a 57-yard field goal against the New York Jets on October 19, 2008, setting an NFL overtime record with the kick. Since that successful conversion in 2008, Janikowski set a franchise record with a 61-yard field goal at Cleveland in 2009 and also kicked a 59-yard field goal at home against the Indianapolis Colts on December 26, 2010. * *

EFFICIENT QBs:Raider quarterbacks were very efficient during the preseason opener against Arizona, combining to post a 93.3 quarterback rating. Starter Jason Campbell posted an 88.2 rating, completing six of nine pass attempts for 66 yards. Kyle Boller completed seven of eight pass attempts for 42 yards and an 88.6 rating, while Trent Edwards completed 10 of 19 passes with a touchdown for a 94.2 rating in his first appearance as a Raider.* *

DEFENSE STANDS TALL:The Raiders first team defense was effective in its brief appearance in the preseason opener against Arizona. The Silver and Black's defensive unit forced the Cardinals to punt on their first possession, limiting quarterback Kevin Kolb to one completion for no gain.* *

MOORE FOR MOORE:Rookie WR Denarius Moore continued his impressive training camp form in his first preseason game, tying for a game-high three receptions for 37 yards against the Cardinals. The fifth-round draft pick had consecutive catches to help set up a Raider field goal in the second quarter and added a 26-yard reception from QB Jason Campbell. Moore also contributed in return duty, fielding two punts for 16 yards and returning one kickoff for 18 yards. One of Moore's punt returns went for 56 yards but was brought back due to a penalty.* *

TD FOR TE:Rookie TE David Ausberry made an outstanding touchdown catch on a pass by QB Trent Edwards in the preseason opener against Arizona. The seventh-round draft pick got both feet down in the end zone on the 18-yard pass, giving the Raiders a third-quarter lead.

SACK FOR STERLING:Undrafted rookie free agent Sterling Moore got to the quarterback for a seven-yard sack in the preseason opener. The Oakland-native's sack helped stop an Arizona drive in Raider territory and pushed the Cardinals out of field goal range in the fourth quarter.* *

UNUSUAL COMPLETION:QB Trent Edwards found an unusual receiver on a third quarter play against Arizona. On first-and-10 from the Oakland 39-yard line, Edwards' pass was batted back towards the quarterback who made the reception and advanced the ball five yards. The completion was part of an 11-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in a 21-yard field goal.* *

TACKLES FOR ROOKIES:Raider rookies made their impact felt on defense and special teams in the preseason opener, as seven different first-year players recorded tackles. CB DeMarcus Van Dyke, S Zac Etheridge and LB Bani Gbadyu led all Raider rookies with two tackles apiece, while CB Sterling Moore, LB Chris Francis and DE Mason Brodine each contributed a stop. TE David Ausberry also totaled two tackles, with both stops coming on special teams duty.* *