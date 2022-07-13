Sandra Douglass Morgan talks Las Vegas, work ethic and joining Raider Nation on Good Morning America

When asked about her path to get to the NFL, Morgan credited it to the work ethic that was instilled in her by her parents, as well as the support she received from them along the way. She believes her values align well with the Raiders organization, describing that they both have "that grit and that desire to keep going forward and pushing ahead."

According to Morgan, the team she's now tasked with leading in the front office has a lot going their way heading into the 2022 season.

"The buzz around the building with Training Camp coming up – we have a new coach, a new GM, amazing players that have signed or re-signed and extended agreements, so we're just so looking forward to again having the front office support, the commitment to excellence we see, on the field every day," said Morgan. "I just can't wait to have this new season. Full stadium at Allegiant Stadium, our fans are the best, our employees are the best.