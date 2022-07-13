Sandra Douglass Morgan talks Las Vegas, work ethic and joining Raider Nation on Good Morning America

Jul 13, 2022 at 02:54 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Last Thursday, Sandra Douglass Morgan was introduced as the new team president of the Raiders, making her the first African-American woman in NFL history to serve in that capacity for a franchise. The transition to team president should be seamless for Morgan, who's a Las Vegas native that has been connected with the community for over 20 years now.

Morgan joined ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday afternoon, mentioning her excitement to get to work this season after her introductory press conference last week.

"I just really can't wait to dig in," Morgan told GMA's Amy Robach. "Get to know the people, Raider Nation, and do what we can in the front office to support the team."

When asked about her path to get to the NFL, Morgan credited it to the work ethic that was instilled in her by her parents, as well as the support she received from them along the way. She believes her values align well with the Raiders organization, describing that they both have "that grit and that desire to keep going forward and pushing ahead."

According to Morgan, the team she's now tasked with leading in the front office has a lot going their way heading into the 2022 season.

"The buzz around the building with Training Camp coming up – we have a new coach, a new GM, amazing players that have signed or re-signed and extended agreements, so we're just so looking forward to again having the front office support, the commitment to excellence we see, on the field every day," said Morgan. "I just can't wait to have this new season. Full stadium at Allegiant Stadium, our fans are the best, our employees are the best.

"We're ready to go and just ready to kick it off."

Photos: Sandra Douglass Morgan introduced as new Raiders president

View photos from President Sandra Douglass Morgan's first day on the job and her introductory press conference at Allegiant Stadium.

