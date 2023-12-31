Second-half surge not enough for Raiders to pull out victory in Indianapolis

Sunday's 23-20 loss for the Las Vegas Raiders was an unfortunate tale of two halves.

While their offense starting clicking in the second half, it wasn't enough to climb out of the hole.

What makes this defeat peculiar is their defining flaw of the game – penalties. Coming into Week 17 as one of the lowest penalized teams in the league, the Raiders were called on seven occasions for 54 yards against the Colts.

The collective lack of discipline and inability to get into the red zone had the Raiders trailing 14-3 at halftime.

"We've been really focused on ourselves pre-snap, but that didn't happen today," said Antonio Pierce. "You can't point fingers at players. Obviously we have to do a better job as coaches. ... False starts, offsides, that's the Raiders beating themselves. That's something for seven games at least we haven't done, and today it came up and bit us."

Rookie QB Aidan O'Connell echoed his coach's sentiments of beating themselves.