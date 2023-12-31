Halftime Report: Raiders trying to find answers for Colts' big plays

Dec 31, 2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

A struggling offense

Despite scoring three points on their opening drive, the Raiders have not been able to the Daniel Carlson 40-yard field goal. The offense has struggled the last few weeks and continues to have trouble finding a rhythm. Aidan O'Connell finished the half with 126 passing yards while completing 14 of his 21 pass attempts.

Containing Colts' attack

It is fair to say that the Silver and Black defense is having trouble containing this Colts offense. Quarterback Gardner Minshew has thrown for 169 yards while completing 10 of 14 pass attempts. Wide receiver Alec Pierce leads the Colts offense with 58 total receiving yards, all racked up on his touchdown catch. Josh  Keeping Indianapolis from explosive plays will be top of mind for the Raiders defense in the second half.

1k Tae

Davante Adams continues to show how important he is to this Raiders offense and why he is one of the best receivers in the league. With 43 receiving yards the first half, he now has four consecutive seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards. Adams is one of four players in the league to record 1,000+ receiving yards in the last four seasons which is the second longest active streak in the league.

