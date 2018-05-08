Seven Raiders Appear in NFL.com Analyst Michael Fabiano Ranks His Top 200 Fantasy Players List

Fantasy football has changed the way we perceive the game of football - whether that's for the better is subjective - but it's added a unique element for fans, and even players who participate. For those who play, building a well-balanced lineup is a lot easier said than done, and doing extensive research can make or break a fantasy season.
Following the 2018 offseason, there have been a lot of trades and free agency acquisitions, which can change the way fans approach their respective fantasy drafts in the upcoming months. Fortunately, NFL.com Fantasy Football analyst Michael Fabiano is here to help. The fantasy guru recently released his list of the top 200 fantasy players for the 2018 season, and it features seven members of the Oakland Raiders.
Here's where they rank on Fabiano's list:
No. 54 – Wide receiver Amari Cooper
"Coop" didn't have his best season in 2018, but neither did the Raiders offense as a unit. Even though it was a down year, No. 89 is still one of the most-gifted receivers in the league athletically, and he can take over a game in a moment's notice. If you're in a dynasty league, the man is turning the young age of 24 in a month, and Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden has gone on record saying Cooper will be the focal point of the passing game.
No. 67 – Running back Marshawn Lynch
Lynch's first half of the season was good, but his second half was great. You'd be hard-pressed to find a running back that finished the 2017 season on a stronger note than "Beast Mode." His physical brand of football is right up Gruden's alley, and it should be featured heavily in the head coach's smash mouth offense.
No. 91 – Wide receiver Jordy Nelson
Once a fantasy nightmare for opponents (hopefully he was on your team), Nelson is going to bring plenty of production to this offense, and he's been the model of consistency in the NFL his entire career. The former Kansas State Wildcat was a touchdown machine in Green Bay, and he'll have to build a rapport with his new quarterback, Derek Carr, to get that same level of production, but the two already seem to have the chemistry cooking.
No. 132 – Wide receiver Martavis Bryant
The addition of Bryant to the Raiders wide receiving corps made headlines this offseason, and for good reason. Like Cooper and Nelson, Bryant can stretch the field and burn defenders, which he demonstrated time and again during his tenure in Pittsburgh. Bryant has stated he's ready for his fresh start, and he's anxious to get to work with No. 4.
No. 145 – Tight end Jared Cook
Cook led the Silver and Black in receiving a season ago, establishing himself as one of Carr's go-to targets. In his first season with the team, Cook totaled 54 receptions, 688 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.
**No. 171 – Running back Doug Martin
The All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler is joining the Raiders after six seasons in Tampa Bay where he served as the Bucs' feature back. Now he'll be paired with Lynch, and the duo will offer a dynamic one-two punch to the Raiders backfield.
No. 187 – Quarterback Derek Carr
After an MVP-worthy campaign in 2016, Carr suffered a few injures in 2017 that hindered his production; however, Gruden is known for his ability to bring the best out of signal-callers, and I expect him to do the same with the former Fresno State Bulldog.
