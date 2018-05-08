Seven Raiders Appear in NFL.com Analyst Michael Fabiano Ranks His Top 200 Fantasy Players List

No. 67 – Running back Marshawn Lynch

Lynch's first half of the season was good, but his second half was great. You'd be hard-pressed to find a running back that finished the 2017 season on a stronger note than "Beast Mode." His physical brand of football is right up Gruden's alley, and it should be featured heavily in the head coach's smash mouth offense.

No. 91 – Wide receiver Jordy Nelson

Once a fantasy nightmare for opponents (hopefully he was on your team), Nelson is going to bring plenty of production to this offense, and he's been the model of consistency in the NFL his entire career. The former Kansas State Wildcat was a touchdown machine in Green Bay, and he'll have to build a rapport with his new quarterback, Derek Carr, to get that same level of production, but the two already seem to have the chemistry cooking.

No. 132 – Wide receiver Martavis Bryant

The addition of Bryant to the Raiders wide receiving corps made headlines this offseason, and for good reason. Like Cooper and Nelson, Bryant can stretch the field and burn defenders, which he demonstrated time and again during his tenure in Pittsburgh. Bryant has stated he's ready for his fresh start, and he's anxious to get to work with No. 4.

No. 145 – Tight end Jared Cook

Cook led the Silver and Black in receiving a season ago, establishing himself as one of Carr's go-to targets. In his first season with the team, Cook totaled 54 receptions, 688 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.