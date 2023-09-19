Several former Raiders among modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced 173 modern-era nominees for the Class of 2024.

Out of the strong list of players, there are 12 who have donned the famed Silver and Black. Highlighting that list are 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon, wide receiver Jordy Nelson in his first year of eligibility, star punter Shane Lechler and Raiders analyst Eric Allen, who had 15 interceptions in his four seasons in Oakland.

The list of modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November by the Selection Committee.

Former Raiders wide receiver Art Powell is also a Senior Finalist for the Hall of Fame. Powell and the other Senior Finalists and Coach/Contributor Finalists must receive at least 80% support from the Committee to be inducted into Canton.