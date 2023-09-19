Several former Raiders among modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Sep 19, 2023 at 01:15 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Gannon_thumb_091923

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced 173 modern-era nominees for the Class of 2024.

Out of the strong list of players, there are 12 who have donned the famed Silver and Black. Highlighting that list are 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon, wide receiver Jordy Nelson in his first year of eligibility, star punter Shane Lechler and Raiders analyst Eric Allen, who had 15 interceptions in his four seasons in Oakland.

The list of modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November by the Selection Committee.

Former Raiders wide receiver Art Powell is also a Senior Finalist for the Hall of Fame. Powell and the other Senior Finalists and Coach/Contributor Finalists must receive at least 80% support from the Committee to be inducted into Canton.

Below is the full list of Raiders modern-era nominees for the Class of 2024 (in alphabetical order):

Table inside Article
Player Position Seasons played with Raiders
Eric Allen Cornerback 1998-2001
NaVarro Bowman Linebacker 2017
Rich Gannon Quarterback 1999-2004
Charlie Garner Running Back 2001-2003
La'Roi Glover Defensive Tackle 1996
Shane Lechler Punter 2000-2012
Jordy Nelson Wide Receiver 2018
Andre Rison Wide Receiver 2000
Dana Stubblefield Defensive Tackle 2003
Justin Tuck Defensive End 2014-2015
Ted Washington Defensive Tackle 2004-2005
Steve Wisniewski Guard 1989-2001

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 will be enshrined in August 2024.

Photos: Raiders in the Hall of Fame

With the induction of Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, take a look at photos of all thirty Raiders enshrined in Canton.

T Ron Mix (1971) Hall of Fame Class of 1979
1 / 60

T Ron Mix (1971)

Hall of Fame Class of 1979

Las Vegas Raiders
T Ron Mix (1971) Hall of Fame Class of 1979
2 / 60

T Ron Mix (1971)

Hall of Fame Class of 1979

Las Vegas Raiders
C Jim Otto (1960-74) Hall of Fame Class of 1980
3 / 60

C Jim Otto (1960-74)

Hall of Fame Class of 1980

Las Vegas Raiders
C Jim Otto (1960-74) Hall of Fame Class of 1980
4 / 60

C Jim Otto (1960-74)

Hall of Fame Class of 1980

Las Vegas Raiders
QB/K George Blanda (1967-75) Hall of Fame Class of 1981
5 / 60

QB/K George Blanda (1967-75)

Hall of Fame Class of 1981

Las Vegas Raiders
QB/K George Blanda (1967-75) Hall of Fame Class of 1981
6 / 60

QB/K George Blanda (1967-75)

Hall of Fame Class of 1981

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Willie Brown (1967-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1984
7 / 60

CB Willie Brown (1967-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1984

Ron Riesterer
CB Willie Brown (1967-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1984
8 / 60

CB Willie Brown (1967-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1984

Las Vegas Raiders
G Gene Upshaw (1967-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1987
9 / 60

G Gene Upshaw (1967-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1987

Las Vegas Raiders
G Gene Upshaw (1967-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1987
10 / 60

G Gene Upshaw (1967-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1987

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1988
11 / 60

WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1988

Ron Riesterer
WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78) Hall of Fame Class of 1988
12 / 60

WR Fred Biletnikoff (1965-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 1988

Las Vegas Raiders
T Art Shell (1968-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1989
13 / 60

T Art Shell (1968-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1989

Las Vegas Raiders
T Art Shell (1968-82) Hall of Fame Class of 1989
14 / 60

T Art Shell (1968-82)

Hall of Fame Class of 1989

Bruce Zake/Associated Press
LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83) Hall of Fame Class of 1990
15 / 60

LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83)

Hall of Fame Class of 1990

Ron Riesterer
LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83) Hall of Fame Class of 1990
16 / 60

LB Ted Hendricks (1975-83)

Hall of Fame Class of 1990

Las Vegas Raiders
Owner Al Davis (1963-2011) Hall of Fame Class of 1992
17 / 60

Owner Al Davis (1963-2011)

Hall of Fame Class of 1992

Las Vegas Raiders
Owner Al Davis (1963-2011) Hall of Fame Class of 1992
18 / 60

Owner Al Davis (1963-2011)

Hall of Fame Class of 1992

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Mike Haynes (1983-89) Hall of Fame Class of 1997
19 / 60

CB Mike Haynes (1983-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 1997

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Mike Haynes (1983-89) Hall of Fame Class of 1997
20 / 60

CB Mike Haynes (1983-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 1997

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Eric Dickerson (1992) Hall of Fame Class of 1999
21 / 60

RB Eric Dickerson (1992)

Hall of Fame Class of 1999

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Eric Dickerson (1992) Hall of Fame Class of 1999
22 / 60

RB Eric Dickerson (1992)

Hall of Fame Class of 1999

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Howie Long (1981-93) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
23 / 60

DE Howie Long (1981-93)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Howie Long (1981-93) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
24 / 60

DE Howie Long (1981-93)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Mark Duncan/Associated Press
S Ronnie Lott (1991-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
25 / 60

S Ronnie Lott (1991-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Las Vegas Raiders
S Ronnie Lott (1991-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2000
26 / 60

S Ronnie Lott (1991-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84) Hall of Fame Class of 2002
27 / 60

TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84)

Hall of Fame Class of 2002

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84) Hall of Fame Class of 2002
28 / 60

TE Dave Casper (1974-80, 84)

Hall of Fame Class of 2002

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
RB Marcus Allen (1982-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
29 / 60

RB Marcus Allen (1982-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Marcus Allen (1982-92) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
30 / 60

RB Marcus Allen (1982-92)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
WR James Lofton (1987-88) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
31 / 60

WR James Lofton (1987-88)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
WR James Lofton (1987-88) Hall of Fame Class of 2003
32 / 60

WR James Lofton (1987-88)

Hall of Fame Class of 2003

Las Vegas Raiders
T Bob Brown (1971-73) Hall of Fame Class of 2004
33 / 60

T Bob Brown (1971-73)

Hall of Fame Class of 2004

Las Vegas Raiders
T Bob Brown (1971-73) Hall of Fame Class of 2004
34 / 60

T Bob Brown (1971-73)

Hall of Fame Class of 2004

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Head Coach John Madden (1969-78) Hall of Fame Class of 2006
35 / 60

Head Coach John Madden (1969-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 2006

Las Vegas Raiders
Head Coach John Madden (1969-78) Hall of Fame Class of 2006
36 / 60

Head Coach John Madden (1969-78)

Hall of Fame Class of 2006

Las Vegas Raiders
S Rod Woodson (2002-03) Hall of Fame Class of 2009
37 / 60

S Rod Woodson (2002-03)

Hall of Fame Class of 2009

Las Vegas Raiders
S Rod Woodson (2002-03) Hall of Fame Class of 2009
38 / 60

S Rod Woodson (2002-03)

Hall of Fame Class of 2009

David Richard/Associated Press
WR Jerry Rice (2001-04) Hall of Fame Class of 2010
39 / 60

WR Jerry Rice (2001-04)

Hall of Fame Class of 2010

WR Jerry Rice (2001-04) Hall of Fame Class of 2010
40 / 60

WR Jerry Rice (2001-04)

Hall of Fame Class of 2010

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DL Warren Sapp (2004-07) Hall of Fame Class of 2013
41 / 60

DL Warren Sapp (2004-07)

Hall of Fame Class of 2013

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Warren Sapp (2004-07) Hall of Fame Class of 2013
42 / 60

DL Warren Sapp (2004-07)

Hall of Fame Class of 2013

David Richard/Associated Press
P Ray Guy (1973-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2014
43 / 60

P Ray Guy (1973-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2014

Las Vegas Raiders
P Ray Guy (1973-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2014
44 / 60

P Ray Guy (1973-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2014

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
WR Tim Brown (1988-2003) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
45 / 60

WR Tim Brown (1988-2003)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tim Brown (1988-2003) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
46 / 60

WR Tim Brown (1988-2003)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
47 / 60

Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Las Vegas Raiders
Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89) Hall of Fame Class of 2015
48 / 60

Executive Ron Wolf (1963-74, 79-89)

Hall of Fame Class of 2015

Don Wright/Associated Press
QB Ken Stabler (1970-79) Hall of Fame Class of 2016
49 / 60

QB Ken Stabler (1970-79)

Hall of Fame Class of 2016

Las Vegas Raiders
Fred Biletnikoff and Ken Stabler's grandson pose with Stabler's bust. QB Ken Stabler (1970-79) Hall of Fame Class of 2016
50 / 60

Fred Biletnikoff and Ken Stabler's grandson pose with Stabler's bust.

QB Ken Stabler (1970-79)

Hall of Fame Class of 2016

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press
WR Randy Moss (2005-06) Hall of Fame Class of 2018
51 / 60

WR Randy Moss (2005-06)

Hall of Fame Class of 2018

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Randy Moss (2005-06) Hall of Fame Class of 2018
52 / 60

WR Randy Moss (2005-06)

Hall of Fame Class of 2018

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
53 / 60

Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Associated Press
Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
54 / 60

Head Coach Tom Flores (1960-1969, 1979-1994)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
55 / 60

DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15) Hall of Fame Class of 2021
56 / 60

DB Charles Woodson (1998-2005, 13-15)

Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Cliff Branch (1972-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2022
57 / 60

Cliff Branch (1972-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Cliff Brach's sister Elaine Anderson pose with Branch's bust. Cliff Branch (1972-86) Hall of Fame Class of 2022
58 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Cliff Brach's sister Elaine Anderson pose with Branch's bust.

Cliff Branch (1972-86)

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Las Vegas Raiders
Richard Seymour (2009-12) Hall of Fame Class of 2022
59 / 60

Richard Seymour (2009-12)

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Richard Seymour (2009-12) Hall of Fame Class of 2022
60 / 60

Richard Seymour (2009-12)

Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
