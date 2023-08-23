Art Powell selected as a Senior Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Aug 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

art-p-thumb-08232023-v4

AFL superstar and Oakland Raiders legend Art Powell has been named a Senior Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Powell was selected as one of three Senior candidates, along with linebacker Randy Gradishar and defensive tackle Steve McMichael.

Powell entered into the NFL as a defensive back before converting over to receiver with the New York Titans. After signing with the Raiders in 1963, Powell caught 254 receptions for 4,491 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns in his four AFL All-Star seasons in the Silver and Black.

Fifty-five years following his final pro football game, Powell remains second in history for most touchdowns receiving per game. In his 105 games as wide receiver, Powell's 81 touchdown catches put him at .77 per contest – which is second only to the Packers legend Don Hutson (.85) and ahead of Hall of Famers Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Marvin Harrison and Jerry Rice.

"I wish I could take you all back to 1963," longtime Raiders owner Al Davis once said of Powell. "I had one of the greatest players who has ever played this game and he was tough to handle. He was the T.O. [Terrell Owens] of his time. And he was great. His first year for me, he carried us. He caught 16 touchdowns. His name was Art Powell."

Additionally Powell, along with Raiders Clem Daniels, Bo Roberson, Fred Williamson, led a boycott of a scheduled 1963 preseason game in Mobile, Alabama, because of segregated seating planned for Ladd Stadium. Al Davis backed them up, and the game wasn't played.

While Powell passed away in 2015, his legacy could soon live on forever within the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's 50-person Selection Committee will consider the three Seniors – along with 15 Modern-Era Players and a Coach/Contributor – for the Class of 2024 when the group meets early next year in advance of Super Bowl LVIII. To be selected for enshrinement into the Hall, a Senior Finalist needs to receive at least 80% voting support.

In 2022, the Hall of Fame's Board of Trustees approved a change to enlarge the number of Senior Finalists to three for the classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025. With that change, those classes could be as large as nine enshrinees each: up to five Modern-Era Players, up to three Seniors and one Coach/Contributor.

Related Content

news

Art Powell one of three Raiders senior semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The voting committees announced the trimmed down list of 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors Thursday.
news

Lester Hayes, Art Powell highlight 6 Silver and Black senior semifinalists for Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame recently announced their list of semifinalists for the senior and coach/contributor categories for the Class of 2024.
news

Which Raiders' draft pick and class are considered the best all-time?

Sports Illustrated and NFL Network named their picks of each team's top draft selection historically.
news

Who have the Raiders taken before with the No. 7 pick?

With the Silver and Black holding the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, let's take a look at who they've selected with that pick in past years.
news

NFL 360 profiles Jimmy Raye, former Raiders offensive coordinator and pioneering college quarterback 

Raye, the first National Championship-winning Black quarterback from the South, coached in the NFL for 36 years.
news

Once a Cornerback, Always a Cornerback: A quintet of legendary Raiders defensive backs reflect on their careers in the Silver and Black

History has shown that being a part of the Raiders secondary comes with a lot of honor and responsibility.
news

Robert Gallery, Derrick Johnson to be inducted in College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The two former Raiders are part of a 18-player class that will be inducted later this year in Las Vegas.
news

Albert Lewis named finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The former All-Pro cornerback played five seasons in the Silver and Black.
news

Jim Plunkett beat the odds, on and off the field, to become immortalized as a Heisman Trophy winner

Stanford Cardinal legend Jim Plunkett reflects on his path to winning the 1970 Heisman Trophy, exclusively with Raiders.com.
news

The legend of Ray Guy, from those who knew him best

The impact Guy left on the game can be told from his closest teammates, coaches and opponents that witnessed first-hand the greatness of his 14-year career.
news

10 Raiders nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The list of former Silver and Black players includes Eric Allen, Steve Wisniewski and Shane Lechler.

Latest Content

news

Growing pains have not slowed down Michael Mayer

Aug 23, 2023

After receiving his initial his "Welcome to the NFL" moment from Maxx Crosby, the rookie tight end has been absorbing knowledge every day.
news

Raiders sign DT Doug Costin and LB Isaac Darkangelo

Aug 23, 2023

Costin originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, while Darkangelo is entering his rookie season in the NFL.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 8.23.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 23, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to 2023 Training Camp practice.
news

Art Powell selected as a Senior Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Aug 23, 2023

The late Raiders receiver is one of three senior finalists to be considered for induction into Canton next year.
video

Coach McDaniels talks roster cuts: 'A lot that goes into it, it's not a simple thing'

Aug 23, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels discusses the upcoming roster cuts, rookie tight end Michael Mayer, provides an injury update and more.
gallery

Training Camp Practice: 8.22.23

Aug 22, 2023

The Raiders hit the field for a 2023 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/22: Jimmy Garoppolo, offense on the same page

Aug 22, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down Day 16 of Training Camp practice heading into the Silver and Black's preseason finale.
video

Michael Mayer: 'I love this offense'

Aug 22, 2023

Rookie tight end Michael Mayer discusses learning the offense, playing in his first game, his welcome to the NFL moment and more.
video

Luke Masterson: 'Trying to get better every day and focus on the day'

Aug 22, 2023

Linebacker Luke Masterson discusses 2023 Training Camp, the new additions on defense, his mindset for Year 2 and more.
video

Curtis Bolton: 'I grew up a Raider fan'

Aug 22, 2023

Linebacker Curtis Bolton talks being in Year 2 with the Silver and Black, the mentality of the defense, growing up a Raider fan and more.
audio

Michael Mayer, Luke Masterson and Curtis Bolton Presser - 8.22.23 | 2023 Training Camp | RPP

Aug 22, 2023

Tight end Michael Mayer and linebackers Luke Masterson and Curtis Bolton address the media following 2023 Training Camp practice.
news

Edwards: 5 under-the-radar players of Raiders Training Camp and preseason

Aug 21, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards shines light on five players who have impressed in camp as we get closer to the regular season.
View All
Advertising