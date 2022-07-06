Several Raiders of today and yesteryear to compete in American Century Championship

Jul 06, 2022 at 11:30 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

CarrGolf_thumb_070622

The American Century Championship will once again be well represented by the Silver and Black this year.

The golf tournament will feature 87 participants consisting of active pro athletes, Hall of Famers, musicians and actors of notoriety. The 54-hole competition is hosted at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Raiders legends participating in the 33rd edition of the tournament include Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Carson Palmer, Jerry Rice and Charles Woodson, while the one active Raider playing is quarterback Derek Carr. All of them have previously played in the tournament, with Palmer, Rice and Carr finishing in the top 30 last year.

GOLF Channel, NBC and Peacock will televise coverage of the event July 8-10.

Related Content

news

2022 Position Breakdown: Derek Carr leads the way again at quarterback

A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback room going into Training Camp.

news

A look around the AFC West, following a busy 2022 offseason

Catch up on the major moves from the Raiders' divisional foes.

news

Ten quotes that demonstrate Al Davis' 'Commitment to Excellence'

Some of the most memorable quotes from Al Davis as the Raiders remember him on his birthday.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Where does Hunter Renfrow fit in Josh McDaniels' offense?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation with the start of Training Camp less than three weeks away.

Advertising