Several Raiders of today and yesteryear to compete in American Century Championship

The American Century Championship will once again be well represented by the Silver and Black this year.
The golf tournament will feature 87 participants consisting of active pro athletes, Hall of Famers, musicians and actors of notoriety. The 54-hole competition is hosted at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
Raiders legends participating in the 33rd edition of the tournament include Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Carson Palmer, Jerry Rice and Charles Woodson, while the one active Raider playing is quarterback Derek Carr. All of them have previously played in the tournament, with Palmer, Rice and Carr finishing in the top 30 last year.
GOLF Channel, NBC and Peacock will televise coverage of the event July 8-10.