Silver and Black getting into the holiday spirit as they head to Kansas City

It's not every day you play a football game on Christmas Day.
This is the first time since 2017 that the Raiders will play on the holiday, and the first time since 2004 they've played the Chiefs on December 25.
Forty-eight hours before the game kicks off in Arrowhead Stadium, interim head coach Antonio Pierce described his ideal Christmas present.
"I want to win. I want the big present," Pierce said bluntly. "I want a 'W.' Can you put it in a big box with a bow for me? But in black, not red."
While the Silver and Black will be away from their immediate family for the first half of the day, they're excited to be able to compete on a national stage. Last season, they played the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve for the 50th anniversary of The Immaculate Reception.
Monday's game has an extra level of fun for adults and kids alike as Nickelodeon will be broadcasting the game as part of Nickmas.
"I've played in some New Year's Six Bowls, so we've had some games around that time," said rookie Tre Tucker, who played at Cincinnati. "We've had some games around that time and had to practice, so I haven't been home for Christmas since I don't know when. This game could be interesting."
"It's going to be awesome. Hopefully we come away with a present – a win," said Daniel Carlson. "I'm excited to spend time with family and open some presents and have fun."
This game means more for Jermaine Eluemunor. He reflected on growing up in London, England, feasting on homemade dishes at his grandmother's house and watching sports with his family on Boxing Day.
It will also be significant to him as the game will be broadcast in primetime in the UK, giving his family and friends a unique chance to see the tackle play.
"I've always wanted to play in these type of games where everyone is watching, you eat food with your family, you spend time with them and then bam – football is on," he said. "It's going to kind of be like a tradition now, and I'm really excited to be playing the Chiefs for it."
