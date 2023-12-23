Silver and Black getting into the holiday spirit as they head to Kansas City

"I've played in some New Year's Six Bowls, so we've had some games around that time," said rookie Tre Tucker, who played at Cincinnati. "We've had some games around that time and had to practice, so I haven't been home for Christmas since I don't know when. This game could be interesting."

"It's going to be awesome. Hopefully we come away with a present – a win," said Daniel Carlson. "I'm excited to spend time with family and open some presents and have fun."

This game means more for Jermaine Eluemunor. He reflected on growing up in London, England, feasting on homemade dishes at his grandmother's house and watching sports with his family on Boxing Day.

It will also be significant to him as the game will be broadcast in primetime in the UK, giving his family and friends a unique chance to see the tackle play.