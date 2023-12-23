Silver and Black getting into the holiday spirit as they head to Kansas City

Dec 23, 2023 at 01:11 PM
Levi Edwards

It's not every day you play a football game on Christmas Day.

This is the first time since 2017 that the Raiders will play on the holiday, and the first time since 2004 they've played the Chiefs on December 25.

Forty-eight hours before the game kicks off in Arrowhead Stadium, interim head coach Antonio Pierce described his ideal Christmas present.

"I want to win. I want the big present," Pierce said bluntly. "I want a 'W.' Can you put it in a big box with a bow for me? But in black, not red."

While the Silver and Black will be away from their immediate family for the first half of the day, they're excited to be able to compete on a national stage. Last season, they played the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve for the 50th anniversary of The Immaculate Reception. 

Monday's game has an extra level of fun for adults and kids alike as Nickelodeon will be broadcasting the game as part of Nickmas.

"I've played in some New Year's Six Bowls, so we've had some games around that time," said rookie Tre Tucker, who played at Cincinnati. "We've had some games around that time and had to practice, so I haven't been home for Christmas since I don't know when. This game could be interesting."

"It's going to be awesome. Hopefully we come away with a present – a win," said Daniel Carlson. "I'm excited to spend time with family and open some presents and have fun."

This game means more for Jermaine Eluemunor. He reflected on growing up in London, England, feasting on homemade dishes at his grandmother's house and watching sports with his family on Boxing Day.

It will also be significant to him as the game will be broadcast in primetime in the UK, giving his family and friends a unique chance to see the tackle play.

"I've always wanted to play in these type of games where everyone is watching, you eat food with your family, you spend time with them and then bam – football is on," he said. "It's going to kind of be like a tradition now, and I'm really excited to be playing the Chiefs for it."

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Chiefs

As the Raiders head to Kansas City for their Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs, view photos from their past matchups.

news

Pick Six: A lot on the line for the Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium

Six storylines to follow as the Silver and Black prepare for the second matchup of the year against the defending champs.
news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 16 Injury Report: Michael Mayer ruled out, Josh Jacobs among 6 questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

What They're Saying: Chiefs gear up to face a Raiders team that's 'playing hard'

Take a look at what the Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches had to say about the Week 16 matchup. 
news

Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Marcos Berroteran, Kansas City native and 2023 draft pick announcer for the Silver and Black

Berroteran has been a Raiders fan for as long as he can remember – a passion he inherited from his mother.

Latest Content

video

Trailer: Christmas Day football in Arrowhead | Raiders vs. Chiefs

Dec 23, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. PT
gallery

Practice Photos: Saturday 12.23.23

Dec 23, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Saturday's practice before the Raiders head to Kansas City.
news

Silver and Black getting into the holiday spirit as they head to Kansas City

Dec 23, 2023

The Raiders are hoping to bring home a win from Arrowhead Stadium to put underneath their Christmas tree. Watch the game on CBS or Nickelodeon as part of Nickmas.
video

Matt Stonie spends the day at Raiders HQ

Dec 23, 2023

Watch as YouTuber and competitive eater Matt Stonie spent the day at Raiders Headquarters.
news

Pick Six: A lot on the line for the Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium

Dec 23, 2023

Six storylines to follow as the Silver and Black prepare for the second matchup of the year against the defending champs.
news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 16 Injury Report: Michael Mayer ruled out, Josh Jacobs among 6 questionable to play

Dec 23, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

The gift that keeps on giving feat. Isaiah Pola-Mao, Giorgio Tavecchio and Leon Edwards | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Dec 23, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, former kicker Giorgio Tavecchio and UFC fighter Leon Edwards on this holiday episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

What They're Saying: Chiefs gear up to face a Raiders team that's 'playing hard'

Dec 23, 2023

Take a look at what the Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches had to say about the Week 16 matchup. 
video

Coach Pierce: 'We need to play our best football [vs. Chiefs]'

Dec 23, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to provide final updates prior to the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Marcos Berroteran, Kansas City native and 2023 draft pick announcer for the Silver and Black

Dec 23, 2023

Berroteran has been a Raiders fan for as long as he can remember – a passion he inherited from his mother.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 12.23.23 | Week 16 vs. Chiefs | RPP

Dec 23, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
audio

Malcolm Koonce's leap in 2023 | UFR

Dec 22, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal catches up with defensive end Malcolm Koonce to discuss his 2023 season, the mindset on defense and playing with defensive end Maxx Crosby on this edition of Upon Further Review.
View All
