Snap Counts: Preseason Week 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Offense

Carr and Co., looked impressive across the board — As I mentioned above, Carr was flawless from the pocket and orchestrating the offense. Carr, the offensive line, Tyrell Williams, and first-round pick Josh Jacobs each played six snaps (nine percent), but made the most of their time on the field. In his first NFL action, Jacobs showcased his ability to bulldoze through defenders, make decisive cuts, and consistently gain chunk yards. He finished the night with four carries for 21 yards, not bad, especially against a stout Cardinals defensive line.

Denver Kirkland gets extended run at guard — With Gabe Jackson out with an injury, the Raiders need to test their depth at the guard position. Throughout training camp this week, the team has been plugging Jordan Devey and Denver Kirkland at the position. Thursday night, Kirkland played 91 percent of the snaps at guard, but Devey got the start and played six snaps.

Glennon couldn't be contained — After last week's performance where Mike Glennon threw two interceptions, the signal-caller rebounded with a big game against the Cardinals. He completed 11 of his 14 pass attempts for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and finished with a perfect passer rating of 158.3. We saw Glennon split time with Peterman last week, but he owned 51 percent of the snaps against the Cardinals, while Peterman played 40 percent. The backup job will continue to get interesting as the second half of the preseason gets underway.

Defense

Starters wreak havoc on the Cardinals offense — After three drives, the Cardinals offense failed to accumulate more than 22 yards of offense. Guenther made sure to throw the house and the kitchen sink at Murray in his start against the Raiders, blitzing on three consecutive plays in the second quarter, with one of them resulting in a safety courtesy of Lamarcus Joyner. Guenther's starting unit dominated during their time on the field, which ranged anywhere from 18 to 22 snaps.

P.J. Hall forces a fumble — The second-year defensive tackle didn't play last week, but he was out there with his teammates against the Cardinals to fortify the trenches. The big fella played 27 snaps (39 percent) and made some impressive plays during that time. Initially, on one play it looked like Hall had forced a fumble and the Raiders recovered it, but the call was overturned; however, it was a strong effort from the Sam Houston State product. Coach Gruden has said the Raiders need more contribution from their second-year players, and it's good to see P.J. stepping up.