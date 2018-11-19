Snap Counts: Week 11 at Arizona Cardinals

Offense

It's Marcell – Welcome to the NFL, rookie. While Marcell Ateman had been on the active roster for the past few weeks, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy made his official pro debut Sunday against the Cardinals. As a result of a depleted wide receiving corps, Ateman played 65 snaps (96%) in Arizona, hauling in four catches for a team-high 50 yards, and not only that, his 32-yard reception in the final minutes of regulation set up the game-winning field goal.

Pound the rock – The Silver and Black were a force to be reckoned with on the ground at State Farm Stadium, and they really did get all the running backs involved. When all was said and done, and the team had notched its second win of 2018, the Raiders had totaled 152 rushing yards – their best effort of the year – and all three running backs got involved. Doug Martin played 14 snaps (21%), Jalen Richard played 32 (47%), and DeAndré Washington added 23 (34%). The strength of the Raiders yesterday was the run game, and they rode it all the way to a W.