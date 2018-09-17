Snap Counts: Week 2 at Denver Broncos

Sep 17, 2018 at 09:57 AM
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

After the Oakland Raiders enjoyed a dominant first half in Denver Sunday afternoon, Brandon McManus – by way of a 26-yard field goal – completed an explosive Broncos comeback and delivered the Silver and Black their second loss of 2018.

After leading 19-7 late in third quarter, Sunday's 20-19 loss at Broncos Stadium at Mile High is a tough one to swallow for Head Coach Jon Gruden and Co., but as is the nature of the NFL, the team doesn't have too much time to dwell on the loss.

Up next for the Raiders is another road trip – this one to Miami – to take on the 2-0 Dolphins, but before we officially turn our attention to Adam Gase and his team, let's look back at the playtime percentages from the Week 2 game against the Broncos.

Player Pos. Offense Defense Special Teams
D Penn T 65 - 100% 4 - 15%
K Miller T 65 - 100% 4 - 15%
K Osemele G 65 - 100% 4 - 15%
D Carr QB 65 - 100%
G Jackson G 65 - 100%
R Hudson C 65 - 100%
J Nelson WR 55 - 85% 4 - 15%
A Cooper WR 54 - 83%
J Cook TE 51 - 78%
M Lynch RB 41 - 63%
M Bryant WR 25 - 38%
L Smith TE 22 - 34% 10 - 38%
S Roberts WR 22 - 34%
D Martin RB 17 - 26% 5 - 19%
D Carrier TE 11 - 17% 22 - 85%
K Smith FB 9 - 14% 18 - 69%
J Richard RB 8 - 12% 10 - 38%
B LaFell WR 7 - 11%
J Feliciano G 3 - 5% 4 - 15%
R Melvin CB 64 - 97% 7 - 27%
G Conley CB 64 - 97%
T Whitehead LB 63 - 95% 4 - 15%
L Hall CB 55 - 83% 3 - 12%
M Gilchrist FS 53 - 80% 9 - 35%
C McDonald DT 52 - 79% 4 - 15%
B Irvin DE 49 - 74% 4 - 15%
R Nelson FS 48 - 73% 4 - 15%
D Johnson LB 43 - 65%
A Key DE 42 - 64% 1 - 4%
M Hurst DT 38 - 58% 3 - 12%
F Rucker DE 28 - 42% 5 - 19%
E Harris SS 26 - 39% 22 - 85%
M Lee LB 25 - 38% 22 - 85%
C Carradine DE 24 - 36% 3 - 12%
J Hankins DT 18 - 27%
B Price DT 17 - 26%
E Lamur LB 14 - 21% 8 - 31%
K Joseph SS 3 - 5% 18 - 69%
K Wilber LB 22 - 85%
N Morrow LB 18 - 69%
D Rodgers-Cromartie CB 15 - 58%
M Nugent K 9 - 35%
J Townsend P 8 - 31%
T Sieg LS 8 - 31%
B Parker T 4 - 15%

Offense

Derek Carr hits another milestone – The Raiders starting quarterback unsurprisingly played all 65 offensive snaps against the Broncos, and on his very first pass of the game – a 23-yard dime to Jordy Nelson – Carr reached the 15,000-yard mark, becoming the quickest Raider to hit that mark in franchise history.

D.C. was clinical Sunday afternoon, completing 29 of 32 passes for 288 yards and one score, but give some credit to his offensive line, as Carr was only hit once by the Broncos defense.

Martavis Bryant makes his debut – After signing with the team earlier in the week, Bryant aka The White Tiger made his debut Sunday in Colorado. In total, Bryant played 25 offensive snaps (38%), and hauled in four catches for 30 yards.

Have a day, Amari Cooper – Remember last week when everyone was freaking out about "Coop" having just one catch against the Los Angeles Rams? Well, I think No. 89 effectively put those worries to bed against the Broncos. Cooper played 54 offensive snaps (83%), in Denver, and by game's end he had gone over 100-receiving yards for the 12th time in his career. When all was said and done, Cooper caught 10 passes – every ball he was targeted on – good for 116 yards.

Defense

Rashaan Melvin notches his first interception as a Raider – The Silver and Black had to wait until the second half of the season last year to secure their first interception in 2017. Well, that won't be the case this year, as Rashaan Melvin picked off Case Keenum in the second quarter of Sunday's loss, marking the team's first interception of the young season, as well as his first as a Raider. Melvin played 64 defensive snaps (97%) against the Broncos, finishing his day with the aforementioned interception, three passes defensed, and three tackles.

Maurice Hurst gets home – Melvin got his first interception as a Raider against the Broncos, and Big Maurice Hurst got his first sack as a Raider as well. The former Michigan Wolverine played 38 defensive snaps (58%) in Colorado, and in addition to his sack, he totaled one tackle, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Tahir Whitehead paces the defense – The veteran linebacker played 63 defensive snaps (95%), and was once again active around the ball, finishing his Week 2 outing with a team-leading six tackles.

Gameday Photos: Week 2 at Broncos

Photos of the game action during the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
The Oakland Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.
