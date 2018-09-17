Snap Counts: Week 2 at Denver Broncos

Rashaan Melvin notches his first interception as a Raider – The Silver and Black had to wait until the second half of the season last year to secure their first interception in 2017. Well, that won't be the case this year, as Rashaan Melvin picked off Case Keenum in the second quarter of Sunday's loss, marking the team's first interception of the young season, as well as his first as a Raider. Melvin played 64 defensive snaps (97%) against the Broncos, finishing his day with the aforementioned interception, three passes defensed, and three tackles.