Suiting Up: Newest Raiders pick their jersey numbers

Free Agents

The Raiders certainly got better through the draft, but the team made some major improvements first in free agency.

Linebacker was the biggest area of need for the team and they addressed that need by signing emerging stars Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. Littleton joins the Raiders after four years with the Rams and will get a change of scenery in Las Vegas, where he'll don a new number as well, No. 42. Kwiatkoski, on the other hand, will keep the same number he's worn throughout his career, which is No. 44.

As I mentioned earlier, the flying Hawaiian, Marcus Mariota, will continue to wear No. 8 after Carlson switched to No. 2. Usually, there's some sort of exchange when a player takes another player's number, so I'm curious whether Carlson was just a good dude and gave it up for free, or if he had to barter with Mariota.

One man who should never have to ask for a number, however, is Jason Witten.