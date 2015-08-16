Sunday's Raiders Training Camp Practice Observations

Aug 16, 2015 at 08:16 AM
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

WR Michael Crabtree turned in the play of the day, again.

After soundly defeating the St. Louis Rams 18-3 in their preseason opener, the Oakland Raiders returned to the field at their Napa Valley Training Complex after taking Saturday off. The team hit the practice field as temperatures were expected to hit triple digits.

Here are today's practice observations:

The big news was the return of wide receiver Rod Streater who has been on the Non-Football Illness list since the start of camp. Safety Brandian Ross and tight end Lee Smith returned to practice, while running back Roy Helu, Jr., and fullback Jamize Olawale worked with trainers. Linebacker Sio Moore and rookie tight end Clive Walford also missed practice.

The defensive line worked on inside out pursuit angles to the ball carrier during position drills.

Quarterback Derek Carr opened up the first team drill with a deep toss to rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper in stride down the right side.

Carr then completed a quick slant to fullback Marcel Reece. We keep seeing more of Reece lined up in different spots, creating mismatches.

Quarterback Christian Ponder completed a nice ball to wide receiver Andre Holmes in traffic. Holmes looks more comfortable going across the middle.

Quarterback Christian Ponder threw a dart to undrafted rookie tight end Gabe Holmes that would have set up a 1st & goal.

Wide receiver Kenbrell Tompkins made a diving two-handed grab near the right sideline on a bullet from Ponder.

Defensive back SaQwan Edwards broke up a pass intended for Thompkins from Ponder.

Derek Carr is always the first one to congratulate his fellow quarterbacks after a nice throw.

Cornerback Keith McGill made a nice on a deep ball intended for Amari Cooper down the right sideline.

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree made another impressive catch, this time down the left sideline, on a throw from quarterback Derek Carr.

Wide receiver Kris Durham made an impressive leaping catch down the left sideline near the goal line on a very accurate throw from Matt McGloin.

Offensive line coach Mike Tice, tackle Donald Penn, guard Gabe Jackson, center Rodney Hudson and tackle Menelik Watson engaged in a lot of discussion between reps. Tice is always teaching.

Play of the Day

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree made an impressive adjustment on the ball in flight deep down the right sideline and cut inside cornerback Keith McGill to make the catch.

Tweet of the Day

