Sunday's Raiders Training Camp Practice Observations

Quarterback Derek Carr opened up the first team drill with a deep toss to rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper in stride down the right side.

Carr then completed a quick slant to fullback Marcel Reece. We keep seeing more of Reece lined up in different spots, creating mismatches.

Quarterback Christian Ponder completed a nice ball to wide receiver Andre Holmes in traffic. Holmes looks more comfortable going across the middle.

Quarterback Christian Ponder threw a dart to undrafted rookie tight end Gabe Holmes that would have set up a 1st & goal.

Wide receiver Kenbrell Tompkins made a diving two-handed grab near the right sideline on a bullet from Ponder.

Defensive back SaQwan Edwards broke up a pass intended for Thompkins from Ponder.

Derek Carr is always the first one to congratulate his fellow quarterbacks after a nice throw.

Cornerback Keith McGill made a nice on a deep ball intended for Amari Cooper down the right sideline.

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree made another impressive catch, this time down the left sideline, on a throw from quarterback Derek Carr.

Wide receiver Kris Durham made an impressive leaping catch down the left sideline near the goal line on a very accurate throw from Matt McGloin.

Offensive line coach Mike Tice, tackle Donald Penn, guard Gabe Jackson, center Rodney Hudson and tackle Menelik Watson engaged in a lot of discussion between reps. Tice is always teaching.

Play of the Day

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree made an impressive adjustment on the ball in flight deep down the right sideline and cut inside cornerback Keith McGill to make the catch.