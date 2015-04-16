Taking Stock of the Raiders Running Backs

The Incumbent

In 2014, Latavius Murray ranked second on the team with 424 rushing yards and two touchdowns, with his breakout performance coming during a primetime match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

As the rain came down at O.co Coliseum, the second-year running back put on quite the show for a national audience, as he ran for 112 yards on just four carries before leaving the game due to injury.

With his effort, Murray became the first player in NFL history to gain at least 110 rushing yards on five-or-fewer carries. After he returned from injury, the Central Florida product earned the bulk of the carries and averaged 64.5 yards per game over the last month of the season.

Murray hopes that he will be able to carry the positive momentum from 2014 into the 2015 season, and show head coach Jack Del Rio that he deserves to be the feature back going forward.

"I think he's shown that there's potential there and we're excited about working with him and developing him to his fullest, and having him compete and whoever ends up being the best guy, we'll let the best guy play," Head Coach Jack Del Rio said earlier this offseason. "He's done enough things that peak your interest."

The New Guys

In addition to Murray, the Raiders were active on the free-agent market, signing running backs Roy Helu, Jr. and Trent Richardson.

Helu, Jr., who grew up in nearby Danville, Calif., spent the past four seasons with the Washington Redskins, and appeared in 48 games, rushing for 1,132 yards and seven touchdowns. In addition to his ability running the ball, the former Nebraska Husker is a legitimate receiving threat as well, hauling in 129 receptions and three touchdowns in his career.

The Raiders also signed former first round draft pick Trent Richardson.