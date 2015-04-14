Taking Stock of the Raiders Wide Receivers

Prior to 2014, the former Temple Owl enjoyed an upward trajectory on the field, playing in all 16 games in 2013 as well as leading the team with 888 receiving yards.

Now that Holmes and Streater are officially inked for 2015, let's take a look at who else will be returning from the Raiders receiving corps.

At the conclusion of 2014 the Silver and Black parted ways with Vincent Brown and Denarius Moore, who were signed by the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals respectively.

Brown appeared in just seven games during his tenure in Oakland, however, Moore was selected in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and appeared in 51 games, totaling 2,169 receiving yards during his time as a Raider.

After enjoying a career year in 2014, hauling in a career-high 73 catches for 666 yards and six touchdowns, Bay Area-native James Jones is set to begin his second campaign in Oakland.