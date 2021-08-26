Tanner Muse, Divine Deablo taking on next men up mentality in linebackers room

"When I had my number called in the huddle, I was like, 'It's time to go,'" Muse said after the preseason game. "It was good to get my first sack and you saw it out on the field, I was ecstatic.

"I prepare and I get ready so [injuries] when they do happen, I'm already prepared. I'm already ready. I don't see it as since somebody's in front of me, I can take it easy or anything like that. I'm always preparing as a starter and that's just the way it is."

Gruden also commended Muse's ability to come in when needed against the Rams and use his versatility to help the team get the win.

"Tanner went inside and give him credit," said Gruden. "He's playing WILL, he's playing OTTO. He's playing two or three positions and he's a very good special teams player. And he needs to play, he didn't play at all last year and he hasn't really been a linebacker for more than six months. So, this is good for him.

"Hopefully he gets another good experience against a great offensive football team Sunday."

Deablo should also get a lot of reps to play alongside Muse against the 49ers. The newly-converted linebacker hasn't seen any preseason action yet, with him dealing with an injury since minicamp. Deablo returned the practice shortly before the Raiders traveled to Los Angeles and has been eased into action. However, Gruden is expected to take the training wheels off for him to see what the rookie can do in his first game playing at his new position.

"He's got athleticism and range, and he has playing speed. He showed very good instincts at Virginia Tech at a couple different positions, so that combination is exciting," Gruden said. "We think he and Cory [Littleton] will give us two really athletic, young linebackers and we're hoping he can be a fast track. He's going to have learn quickly on the run because they are not postponing any of our games or delaying the startups."