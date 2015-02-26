Teachers, Coaches and a Winning Vision

"We have to be really great teachers," Coach Norton said. "We have to go from being great players to great teachers, and that takes time, energy, effort, knowledge, and that's what I'm banking on, becoming really great teachers."

Coach Norton's goals align with Coach Del Rio's vision for the team.

"He [Coach Del Rio] believes in great teachers," Coach Norton said. "He believes in defense and he believes in his vision. He has a really powerful, strong vision for what we're going to do here. It's about us, his coaching staff, to spread his message."

The teaching aspect that has now become synonymous with Coach Del Rio's staff will also take shape in Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave's offense.

The 2015 campaign marks Coach Musgrave's 17th season as an NFL coach after a six-year playing career, and while a competitive spirit still keeps him in football, it is the teaching aspect that now brings him the most fulfillment.

"Most of us, if not all of us, are very competitive. While we enjoy being a coach and the leadership and the inspiration and the designing of plays, we really enjoy the teaching component most," Coach Musgrave said.

As the offseason continues and the team inches closer to the beginning the offseason program, Coach Del Rio and his staff go forward with one vision, a vision of which he hopes will result in victories for the Silver and Black.