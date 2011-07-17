Team USA Wins World Championship

Jul 17, 2011 at 02:38 AM
usa450x330.jpg


Team USA won the World Championship of American Football. Photo by Kratky.


The American Football World Championships in Austria has found a worthy champion. Team USA defended their title with a convincing 50-7 victory over Canada in the tournament's final in Vienna, Austria.

Japan won the bronze medal, beating Mexico 17-14 thanks to a blocked field goal on the last play of the game. Germany remains Europe's best team as they defeated France 21-17 in a battle for 5th place. Host Austria finished their tournament on a high note, beating Australia 48-10 to claim 7th place.

RB/WR Nate Kmic was named the World Championship's MVP. And he showed his versatility once again in the final. In front of 20,000 people at Vienna's Ernst-Happel-Stadion Kmic scored the game's first touchdown. Midway through the second quarter the US team took full control, scoring 30 points in the last six minutes of the first half. At halftime the score was 37-7.

After scoring two more touchdowns in the third quarter the Americans just ran out the clock. RB Henry Harris had 15 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. Kmic gained 49 yards on 8 carries and scored twice. He also caught 5 balls for 42 yards. RB Matt Bassuener had 4 rushes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

QB Cody Hawkins once again played well, too. He completed 13 of 21 passes for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns. DB Jordan Lake picked off two passes and the defense allowed only 229 total yards.

In the bronze medal game Japan's QB Tetsuo Takata was the best player. He scored on a 15-yard run and later threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to WR Naok Maeda. Takata completed 16 of 23 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown.

But Mexico never gave up. After QB Rodrigo Perez found WR Heriberto Salazar with a 10-yard touchdown pass with 3:54 left in the fourth, his team gained momentum. Mexico forced a Japan punt and got the ball back late in the game. They moved inside Japan territory, but K Jose Carlos Maltos last-second 50-yard field goal try was blocked.

DT Mauricio Lopez, who was on the 2008 Oakland Raiders practice squad, had a tackle, but had to leave the game with an injury in the second half.

The German team remains Europe's best after beating France 21-17. All three SWARCO Raiders players on team Germany played in the contest. WR/P Pascal Maier caught 2 balls for 26 yards. He also punted 5 times for 239 yards (47.8 yards per punt) with two punts downed inside the opposing 20. His longest punt was a 65-yarder. DE Robert Zernicke had 0.5 tackles and a pass breakup. K Dennis Wiehberg added three extra points.

After a miserable group stage Austria played much improved against Australia and celebrated a nice ending to their tournament. The SWARCO Raiders players WR Jakob Dieplinger and LB Florian Hueter were named to the tournament's 2nd All-World Championships team.

Dieplinger had one of the many big plays against Australia as he caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from fellow-Tyrolean RB Florian Grein on a trick play. Overall Dieplinger caught 2 balls for 15 yards and that touchdown against Australia. Grein had 4 rushes for 13 yards. WR Andreas Pröller caught 3 passes for 48 yards. OL Michael Habetin and OL Norbert Baumgartner also played.

On defense Hueter couldn't play due to an injury. DB Markus Krause had 3 tackles. LB Christoph Schilcher had 3 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. LB Michael Süß had 2 tackles – both were tackles for loss. DE Mario Rinner also had 2 tackles with one tackle for loss.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

video

Honor, empower and connect | Raiders Salute to Service

Nov 21, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles highlights the NFL's Salute to Service Initiative on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

Game Preview: Can the Raiders get a win over Chiefs before the bye?

Nov 21, 2023

Patrick Mahomes and Co. come to Las Vegas for a Week 12 AFC West showdown.
video

Davante Adams on facing the Chiefs defense, rivalry games

Nov 21, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams on facing the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and tight end Michael Mayer.
video

Aidan O'Connell: 'It's going to take a high level of execution [vs. Chiefs]'

Nov 21, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell on the loss to the Dolphins, preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 and more.
audio

Coach Pierce, Davante Adams and Aidan O'Connell Presser - 11.21.23 | Week 11 vs. Chiefs

Nov 21, 2023

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and wide receiver Davante Adams address the media.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hold Nike 11-On event for local girls flag football teams

Nov 21, 2023

The Raiders invited ten high school girls flag football teams from around Las Vegas to compete in 7-on-7 games and skill competitions at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
video

Coach Pierce: 'We're comfortable being uncomfortable'

Nov 21, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Raider Nation.
audio

Final takeaways from Miami, plus a Week 12 Chiefs roundtable | Raiders Roundtable

Nov 21, 2023

JT The Brick, Lincoln Kennedy and Eddie Paskal recap the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins and turn the page to the Kansas City Chiefs on Raiders Roundtable.
gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 11 vs. Dolphins

Nov 21, 2023

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Allegiant Stadium to host select 2023 NIAA State Football Championships

Nov 20, 2023

Select State Championship football games will be played Tuesday, November 21, at Allegiant Stadium starting at 9 a.m.
video

Coach Pierce: 'It's a team effort when we win. It's a team effort when we lose'

Nov 20, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins and provide injury updates.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 11.20.23 | Week 11 vs. Dolphins | RPP

Nov 20, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
View All
Advertising