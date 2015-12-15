Tell The Truth Tuesday: Raiders Discuss Big Win Over Denver Broncos

Dec 15, 2015
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Head Coach Jack Del Rio has dubbed Tuesdays during the regular season as "Tell The Truth Tuesdays" – days where both players and coaches alike take responsibility, good or bad, for what occurred the previous Sunday.

The Oakland Raiders hit the road this week, flying to Denver for a Week 14 matchup with Brock Osweiler and the Broncos. After falling behind 12-0 early, the Silver and Black rose to the occasion and beat Denver 15-12.

Head Coach Jack Del Rio's team's next challenge comes in the form of the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at O.co Coliseum, but before the players officially turned their attention to Aaron Rodgers and Co., they reflected back on their big win over the Broncos.

Cornerback David Amerson

**"I think we did a great job; holding them to field goals definitely come up big for us. We were able to get our offense rolling in the second half, and I think it was really big for us to play as well as we did and hold them to field goals."

Offensive Lineman Khalif Barnes

**"The guys were really playing well from the beginning, and unfortunately Austin [Howard] went down for a little bit, and I just tried to keep up the same intensity that they were showing before the game, and just try to keep that next-man-up philosophy. I thought we all did pretty well. There's a lot of things we could have done better, but to sustain poise up there in Denver and to show a will to win was pretty good on everybody's part."

Punter Marquette King

**"I feel like I perform well every game, so I don't have a dream game. I try to take it one punt at a time, so I guess every game's a dream game because it's a dream to be here."

