Tell The Truth Tuesday: Raiders Reflect On Win Over Chargers

Oct 27, 2015
Head Coach Jack Del Rio has dubbed Tuesdays during the regular season as "Tell The Truth Tuesdays" – days where both players and coaches alike take responsibility, good or bad, for what occurred the previous Sunday.

The Silver and Black beat the San Diego Chargers Sunday 37-29 at Qualcomm Stadium in arguably their most complete game of 2015, but that doesn't meant it was a perfect effort, so Tuesday the Raiders players reflected back on the game and told the truth about the win over the Chargers.

Raiders Wide Receiver Amari Cooper

"Just across the board, I feel like I can get better at every aspect of playing receiver."

Raiders cornerback DJ Hayden

"I really feel like we played well the first three quarters, it was just in the fourth quarter we kind of gave up some stuff that we shouldn't have and I feel like we have to work on finishing out the game.

"It was just letting it get away from us, kind of taking it for granted or whatever, but we just have to play harder in the fourth quarter because the game's not over yet."

Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.

"Just watching film, I think we did really good on defense the first three quarters. I think the fourth quarter we kind of figured we had the game won and they started coming back like that.

"It's very important. The game isn't over until it hits double zeroes, so you can't just go out there, expecting the game to be over because in the NFL, anything can happen."

