Tell The Truth Tuesday: Raiders Review Loss To Kansas City Chiefs

Head Coach Jack Del Rio has dubbed Tuesdays during the regular season as "Tell The Truth Tuesdays" – days where both players and coaches alike take responsibility, good or bad, for what occurred the previous Sunday.

The Raiders returned home to O.co Coliseum Sunday after back-to-back road games and fell 34-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs, dropping their overall record to 5-7.

Next up for the Silver and Black is a road test against the Denver Broncos, but before the players officially turn the page to Week 14, they reflected on Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Defensive End Mario Edwards Jr

"We're still going to finish the season strong. No one likes to lose, and it sucks that we couldn't pull out the win, even though we should have, but hey, we're trying to be 1-0 this week."

Running Back Latavius Murray

"I just want to finish. For one, as a team, and then me individually. I just want to make sure I'm finishing, make sure I'm really leaving it all out there. We have four games left; I just want to leave it all on the field and play like there's no tomorrow."

