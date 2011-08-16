Tell Us Your Story Tuesday

Aug 16, 2011 at 02:29 AM
081511-TUYST-story.jpg

Jerry Milenbach with Raiders Legend Tim Brown at a golf tournament.

Being 40, I can still remember Sept 10, 1978, like it was yesterday. I was in a bowling tournament that Sunday, and was missing out on watching the Charger/Raider game. It was sad at first, but then after I was done, I can remember going to the door that opened into the bar at the bowling alley and peering in with my Dad to watch the end of this famous game.

The bar was crowded and there I was, seven years old, and standing there, leaning in, looking up at the old TV hanging on the wall and watching my beloved Raiders try to win this game. And win they did -- in historic fashion with the infamous Holy Roller play. Seeing Kenny Stabler about to get sacked, I had to cringe thinking this is over and then he fumbles and my heart was sinking even further. But then, I saw Pete Banaszak try to scoop the ball up but fumbled it forward to where Dave Casper was and he stumbled kicking his way with the ball into the end zone for the winning touchdown. That bar went crazy and I could feel (even to this day) the chills up my spine remembering that moment. Looking up at my father and just being a part of a small crowd in a bowling alley bar cheering and laughing at this incredible comeback.

I am extremely fortunate to have experienced many moments in Raiders history because my grandfather was a limited partner back in the '60s-'80s. I remember Monday night games in the box seats with Mr. Davis when I was very young and seeing the smile on his face when the Raiders won.

I remember just seven years ago, being able to witness (with my father) a practice in Napa and talking to Mr. Davis after my grandpa had died and watching the likes of Warren Sapp, Rich Gannon, Tyrone Wheatley. I also volunteered at a golf tournament about five years ago at Castlewood and met up with my favorite Raider player to date, Tim Brown.

In these tough economic times, I may not have a lot, but these moments are forever etched in my mind, and I certainly hope to continue making and witnessing more moments like these with the Raider Organization for many years to come and also be able to share with my teen children.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

video

Raiders come up short in Week 17 loss to the Colts | Raiders Gameday

Dec 31, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Raiders Gameday.
news

Raiders-Broncos Week 18 matchup set for Sunday, January 7

Dec 31, 2023

The AFC West clash will kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX.
audio

Instant reactions and takeaways from the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Colts

Dec 31, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz react to the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
news

Second-half surge not enough for Raiders to pull out victory in Indianapolis

Dec 31, 2023

Penalties and miscues played a deciding factor in the New Year's Eve loss to Colts.
news

Raiders quedan eliminados al perder en Indianápolis

Dec 31, 2023

La falta de constancia a la ofensiva le cuesta caro a los Raiders al caer frente a los Potros y ahora dejar su último partido de la temporada simplemente por el honor, sin posibilidad de avanzar a la postemporada.
video

Coach Pierce Postgame Presser - 12.31.23 | Week 17 vs. Colts

Dec 31, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
video

Aidan O'Connell Postgame Presser - 12.31.23 | Week 17 vs. Colts

Dec 31, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Colts - Week 17

Dec 31, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
audio

Coach Pierce and Aidan O'Connell's Postgame Pressers | Week 17 | RPP

Dec 31, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and quarterback Aidan O'Connell address the media following the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall short against Colts

Dec 31, 2023

The Silver and Black dropped their final road game, 23-20.
video

Davante Adams wins his route on 1-yard fade TD

Dec 31, 2023

Watch as quarterback Aidan O'Connell connects with wide receiver Davante Adams for a 1-yard touchdown against the Colts.
video

That's 6! Davante Adams scores on 4-yard touchdown catch

Dec 31, 2023

Watch as quarterback Aidan O'Connell fires a touchdown strike to wide receiver Davante Adams during the third quarter against the Colts.
View All
Advertising