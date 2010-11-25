Thanksgiving Thoughts and Wishes from the Raiders

"A good Thanksgiving to me is just being with the family, being around the people you love and just being thankful for what you have. That's family and friends, where you're at, your health, talents, whatever it may be. I think most importantly being around people you love and giving thanks and just enjoying their company. I just remember as a kid we'd go play in the Turkey Bowl Thanksgiving morning, go run around. It would probably be snowing back in Pittsburgh. Then we'd all get together at my house, my grandma's house and have a big turkey dinner with everyone. Go to my dad's mom, my other grandma's. It was awesome just to see the whole family. On the football side of it I remember being at Toledo, we're playing Bowling Green, we're down 27-7 at halftime and we come back to win. There are some good memories there. Like I said, the most important thing is being thankful for what you have and just being around the people you love."