The friendship of rookie roommates Michael Mayer, Tre Tucker continues to grow along with their roles in Raiders offense

After the triumphant win, or devastating loss if you ask Mayer, the two became formally acquainted in the pre-draft process, meeting through mutual friend Josh Whyle, who was teammates with Tucker and is now a tight end for the Tennessee Titans. The three of them trained together for the NFL Combine at the same facility in Cincinnati. Mayer and Tucker's friendship continued to bud in Indianapolis during the annual scouting spectacle.

As fate would have it, the Raiders traded up in the second round to select Mayer and did the same the next round to select Tucker. With a little bit of chemistry already in place, they decided to room together in Las Vegas for several months until the end of Training Camp.

While Mayer called out Tucker for constantly being distracted by his cell phone and Tucker was not a huge fan of Mayer's loud snoring, the two became closer through the process and continue to lean on each other through their rookie campaigns.

"He's hilarious. How he walks around is so heavy," Tucker said of Mayer as a roommate. "He walks as if something is in his way when there's literally nothing there. He just plops down and I'm just like, 'Bro, can you chill?'"