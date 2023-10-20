The friendship of rookie roommates Michael Mayer, Tre Tucker continues to grow along with their roles in Raiders offense

Oct 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Rookies Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker didn't have the friendliest introduction to each other.

Two years ago, the University of Cincinnati football team traveled to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame. Both teams stood at 4-0 and were ranked in the top 10 in the nation. Mayer and the Fighting Irish were the overwhelming favorites, despite being ranked lower than the Bearcats. As Mayer did to most defenses he faced in college, he sliced up Cincinnati's secondary to the tune of eight catches and 93 yards.

However, Tucker got the last laugh in the outing. The Bearcats slot receiver's 27-yard touchdown grab helped his team to a 24-13 victory. Following the upset, Cincinnati went undefeated in the regular season to win the AAC Championship and become the first – and still only – Group of Five conference team to make the College Football Playoff.

Now as Raiders teammates, Tucker still heckles Mayer over that game.

"He never stops talking about it. He absolutely never stops talking about it," joked Mayer. "It is what it is. That's what I always say to him. It's like, 'What do you want me to do about it now, man?' It's in the past. I tried to do everything I could. ... That UC loss sits with me hard because my dad is from Cincinnati, I grew up right across the river. I wanted to beat them so bad and they killed us. It was not fun for a while."

Related Links

After the triumphant win, or devastating loss if you ask Mayer, the two became formally acquainted in the pre-draft process, meeting through mutual friend Josh Whyle, who was teammates with Tucker and is now a tight end for the Tennessee Titans. The three of them trained together for the NFL Combine at the same facility in Cincinnati. Mayer and Tucker's friendship continued to bud in Indianapolis during the annual scouting spectacle.

As fate would have it, the Raiders traded up in the second round to select Mayer and did the same the next round to select Tucker. With a little bit of chemistry already in place, they decided to room together in Las Vegas for several months until the end of Training Camp.

While Mayer called out Tucker for constantly being distracted by his cell phone and Tucker was not a huge fan of Mayer's loud snoring, the two became closer through the process and continue to lean on each other through their rookie campaigns.

"He's hilarious. How he walks around is so heavy," Tucker said of Mayer as a roommate. "He walks as if something is in his way when there's literally nothing there. He just plops down and I'm just like, 'Bro, can you chill?'"

"He's a good roommate. He's a good guy," Mayer said in response. "Understanding, we both go to bed at the same time which is nice. When you get a roommate that goes to bed an hour later than you, that's no fun. We both make sure we're up in the morning, I think we're just both good roommates for each other, but I will be honest, I think we became better friends when we stopped being roommates. Just because now we only see each other in the facility and it's good to see him with us living on our own."

As their bond grows, so does their production on the field. Mayer has started the last four games for the Raiders, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards in the Week 6 game against the Patriots. Additionally, he scored the second-highest receiving grade (89.1) of any tight end in Week 6 from Pro Football Focus (min. two catches).

"Mike did a lot of things in the passing game and running game, like we discussed back in previous weeks," said offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. "His role is growing, his production is growing, and I've seen a player who's gained a little confidence from the production and feels himself kind of give some production in terms of statistics. ... He still has a long way to go and he's aware of that, but he's a player that gets better every week."

Lombardi also had positive things to share about Tucker, who has been seeing his fair share of snaps at slot receiver. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he clocked 21.11 mph on a 34-yard run against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. He also completed the longest pass play of the season for the Raiders, with a 48-yard grab on third down from Brian Hoyer against the Patriots.

"Jakobi Meyers was the first person to go get Tre Tucker after that big play, which is really cool to see because he saw it in preseason and in practice," said Lombardi. "Now he's happy for him that the hard work is kind of paying off a little bit here and there."

The rookie duo will have another chance this Sunday to build on their collective momentum. While they'll be in an hostile road environment at Solider Field, it doesn't seem that the moment will be overwhelming for either of them. It will be another Sunday for the Raiders' new receiving threats, playing hard and enjoying each other's company.

"It's kind of cool when you go out there and I just dap him up and say, 'Hey, what's up bro,'" said Tucker. "It's been pretty cool and he's been doing really good. I'm excited to see him keep progressing."

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.19.23

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Chris Ash during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Chris Ash during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 50

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and linebacker Malik Reed (52) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and linebacker Malik Reed (52) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) and guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) and guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders linebackers huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 50

The Las Vegas Raiders linebackers huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiderettes participate in empowerment event for young women

This unique event aimed to push the conversation of overcoming adversity, building confidence and breaking through barriers to forge new pathways to success. 
news

Expert Game Picks: Will Raiders or Bears get the win?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
news

Connections: Bilal Nichols learned to stay persistent throughout his NFL journey from Chicago to Las Vegas

The former Chicago Bears defensive tackle is perfecting his craft and building chemistry with the Silver and Black defense.
news

Raiders-Bears Week 7 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Chicago Bears.

Latest Content

audio

A primer on Tyson Bagent and the Chicago Bears with Carmen Vitali | RPN

Oct 20, 2023

FOX Sports' Carmen Vitali dives into the Raiders-Bears Week 7 matchup and quarterback Tyson Bagent.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'Both [quarterbacks] are going to be ready to go'

Oct 20, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on cornerback Tyler Hall, tight end Michael Mayer and final preparations for the Chicago Bears.
news

The friendship of rookie roommates Michael Mayer, Tre Tucker continues to grow along with their roles in Raiders offense

Oct 20, 2023

The two former college rivals turned friends are leaning on each through their rookie season.
audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 10.20.23 | Week 7 vs. Bears | RPP

Oct 20, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
news

Expert Game Picks: Will Raiders or Bears get the win?

Oct 20, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 7 vs. Bears feat. Michael Mayer, Carmen Vitali and Lincoln Kennedy

Oct 19, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by tight end Michael Mayer, FOX Sports' Carmen Vitali and former Raider Lincoln Kennedy to preview the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.19.23

Oct 19, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
news

Connections: Bilal Nichols learned to stay persistent throughout his NFL journey from Chicago to Las Vegas

Oct 19, 2023

The former Chicago Bears defensive tackle is perfecting his craft and building chemistry with the Silver and Black defense.
news

Raiders-Bears Week 7 Injury Report

Oct 19, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Chicago Bears.
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 7 at Bears

Oct 19, 2023

The Raiders must always keep an eye on DJ Moore, the Bears' most explosive offensive player with the potential to score from anywhere on the field. 
gallery

Photos: Raiders attend Boys and Girls Club 42nd annual Kids Day Out

Oct 19, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders attended the Boys and Girls Club 42nd annual Kids Day out to host Stretch and Move stations and hand out fresh produce from Melissa's Produce to youth community members.
video

With a similar play style as Justin Fields, how will Tyson Bagent change the game plan for Week 7?

Oct 19, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the Week 6 win over the Patriots, safety Tre'von Moehrig, wide receiver Davante Adams and preparing for the Chicago Bears.
View All
Advertising