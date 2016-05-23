The Lighter Side: Meet The 2016 Rookies

Since the Raiders' rookies arrived at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility, they've been grilled time and time again about everything between the hash marks.
What are your strengths? How do you see yourself fitting into the Raiders' scheme? How's the transition to the pro game going?
We've had a chance to sit down with the newest members of the Silver and Black – we asked them all the football-related questions as well—but now with Organized Team Activities set to begin Tuesday, let's take a little time to learn more about the lighter side of the Raiders' rookies.
Nickname?
Defensive lineman Jihad Ward:My nickname is Haddy. Coach Del Rio, all them guys, the whole team, they call me Haddy.
Linebacker Shilique Calhoun:They called me Bane.
Quarterback Connor Cook:I don't, but people at Michigan State would call me "CC."
Running Back DeAndré Washington:D-Wash or 'Dre.
Linebacker Cory James:N/A
Favorite Class You Took In College?
JW:Facility Management
SC:Criminology
CC:Major In The Family
DW:Sports Management
CJ:Criminal Justice
What's Your Best Moment As A Football Player So Far?
JW:Just winning games, winning games, dominating on the D-Line.
SC:Out there at practice with the guys.
CC:Beating Michigan this year on a last-second botched punt.
DW:I think it was beating the University of Texas at Texas.
**
CJ: **My first start as a redshirt freshman. I had a big game. I had like three sacks that game.
Favorite Musician?
JW:Meek Mill
CC:Drake
DW:Jay Z
CJ:Drake
If You Were A Baseball Player, What Would Your Walkup Song Be?
JW:*Dreams And Nightmares (Intro) *– Meek Mill
CC:Probably a Drake song
DW:Hustlin' – Rick Ross
CJ:*Started From The Bottom *– Drake
Favorite Movie?
JW:Bad Boys
SC:A Beautiful Mind.
CC:The Revenant
DW:Next Friday
CJ:300
Favorite Actor?
JW:Denzel Washington
SC:Denzel Washington
CC:Will Ferrell
DW:That's a tough one, Denzel [Washington].
CJ:Kevin Hart
Coke or Pepsi?
JW:Pepsi
SC:Coke
CC:Pepsi
DW:Coke
CJ:Pepsi
Drake or Kendrick Lamar?
JW:I have to say Kendrick. He ripped that one.
SC:Kendrick, that man is vital.
CC:Drake
DW:Drake
CJ:Drake
Pregame Meal?
SC:No pregame meal.
CC:Not really.
DW:Maybe some grilled pork chops, a side of greens and maybe some mashed potatoes.
CJ:Probably some pasta – steak and pasta.
Pregame ritual?
JW:Not really
SC:I always listen to a specific Ace Hood song before I go out, but I won't reveal that just yet.
DW:I just visualize myself making plays.
CJ:I try to pray [before] each game.
Favorite Football Player Growing Up?
JW:Julius Peppers
SC:Honestly, I didn't have one.
DW:Charles Woodson
CJ:Ray Lewis
If You Weren't A Football Player, What Would You Do?
JW:I'd be a D-line coach, being like Coach Franklin and yelling at people, being a comedian out there.
DW:Maybe a motivational speaker.
CJ:Trying to play baseball or basketball
Dogs Or Cats?
JW: I like dogs.
**
SC: **Dogs
CC:Dogs
DW:Dogs, definitely.
CJ:Dogs
Michael Jordan Or LeBron James?
JW:I'm going to take Jordan. I have to take Jordan.
SC:I have to go [with] Jordan.
CC:LeBron James
DW:I have to go with the G.O.A.T. – Jordan.
CJ:Michael* *Jordan