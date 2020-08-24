The next generation of Raiders share why it's important to honor the legends who came before

The Silver and Black have several young players currently on the roster that will be entrusted with carrying the franchise for years to come, and even though they weren't alive to watch some Raiders legends take the field, they understand and value their impact.

For Gruden, educating the younger generation is imperative, so they know what's expected of them when they put on their uniform every day. Second-year tight end Foster Moreau had the opportunity to wear Raymond Chester's jersey Monday, and it meant a lot to him.

"I got pretty lucky, coaches told us yesterday we were going to break out some old players," Moreau said. "[Gruden] loves to bring back old players, loves to keep the Raider tradition going. Today I got Raymond Chester, which was pretty cool. We also had Darren [Waller] in a Todd Christensen and we had [Jason Witten] in the No. 87 'Ghost'. It was pretty cool to don those guys jerseys, it was a nice change of pace for us, and we had a pretty good day out there."