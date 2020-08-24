The next generation of Raiders share why it's important to honor the legends who came before

Aug 24, 2020 at 02:07 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders' most valuable asset is its alumni.

For decades, the organization has prided itself on acknowledging the players and coaches who paved the way, and Monday afternoon the team did just that during practice.

To mix things up, Head Coach Jon Gruden decided to have each player wear a throwback jersey shirt, matched with their position and skill set. Known for his speed, it only felt right that Henry Ruggs III donned the legendary Cliff Branch's number. Josh Jacobs, who isn't afraid to play physically, paid homage to bulldozing running back Bo Jackson, and apparently was thrilled to wear the No. 34.

"He got Bo Jackson — Bo knows — he was pretty pumped about that," Alec Ingold said after practice. "I think he snuck his jersey shirt out, I don't think he gave that one back. I had Mark Van Eeghen, another legendary fullback from the 70s, really cool to get to exemplify what Raiders have been in the past and hopefully bring some of that legendary success into the future."

Training Camp Workouts: 8.24.20

Coming off of their first practice at Allegiant Stadium, the Silver and Black held a walkthrough dedicated to Raiders legends and Hall of Famers.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room before a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Derek Carr can be seen wearing alumnus Ken Stabler's (12) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.
1 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room before a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Derek Carr can be seen wearing alumnus Ken Stabler's (12) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) in the weight room before a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Nathan Peterman can be seen wearing alumnus quarterback Daryle Lamonica's (3) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
2 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) in the weight room before a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Nathan Peterman can be seen wearing alumnus quarterback Daryle Lamonica's (3) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the weight room before a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. AJ Cole can be seen wearing alumnus Ray Guy's (8) jersey to honor the punter's Hall of Fame career.
3 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the weight room before a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. AJ Cole can be seen wearing alumnus Ray Guy's (8) jersey to honor the punter's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the weight room before a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Kolton Miller can be seen wearing alumnus Art Shell's (78) jersey to honor the tackle's Hall of Fame career.
4 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) in the weight room before a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Kolton Miller can be seen wearing alumnus Art Shell's (78) jersey to honor the tackle's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Nicholas Morrow can be seen wearing alumnus Rod Martin's (53) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
5 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Nicholas Morrow can be seen wearing alumnus Rod Martin's (53) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Kyle Wilber can be seen wearing alumnus Greg Kiekert's (54) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
6 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Kyle Wilber can be seen wearing alumnus Greg Kiekert's (54) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Maxx Crosby can be seen wearing alumnus Ted Hendricks' (83) jersey to honor the linebackers Hall of Fame career.
7 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Maxx Crosby can be seen wearing alumnus Ted Hendricks' (83) jersey to honor the linebackers Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Ade Aruna (79) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
8 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Ade Aruna (79) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Johnathan Hankins can be seen wearing alumnus defensive end/defensive tackle Otis Sistrunk's (60) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
9 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Johnathan Hankins can be seen wearing alumnus defensive end/defensive tackle Otis Sistrunk's (60) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
10 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
11 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
12 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive end Chris Smith (92) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
13 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive end Chris Smith (92) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. AJ Cole can be seen wearing alumnus Ray Guy's (8) jersey to honor the punter's Hall of Fame career.
14 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. AJ Cole can be seen wearing alumnus Ray Guy's (8) jersey to honor the punter's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Justin Phillips (56) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
15 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Justin Phillips (56) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Johnathan Abram can be seen wearing alumnus defensive back Jack Tatum's (32) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
16 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Johnathan Abram can be seen wearing alumnus defensive back Jack Tatum's (32) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Nick Kwiatkoski can be seen wearing alumnus linebacker Matt Millen's (55) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
17 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Nick Kwiatkoski can be seen wearing alumnus linebacker Matt Millen's (55) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
18 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
19 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (41) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) can be seen wearing alumnus Willie Brown's (24) jersey to honor the defensive back's Hall of Fame career.
20 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) can be seen wearing alumnus Willie Brown's (24) jersey to honor the defensive back's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) can be seen wearing alumnus Willie Brown's (24) jersey to honor the defensive back's Hall of Fame career.
21 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) can be seen wearing alumnus Willie Brown's (24) jersey to honor the defensive back's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Johnathan Abram can be seen wearing alumnus defensive back Jack Tatum's (32) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
22 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Johnathan Abram can be seen wearing alumnus defensive back Jack Tatum's (32) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Johnathan Abram can be seen wearing alumnus defensive back Jack Tatum's (32) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
23 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Johnathan Abram can be seen wearing alumnus defensive back Jack Tatum's (32) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
24 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Damarious Randall (23) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Damarious Randall can be seen wearing alumnus Mike Haynes' (22) jersey to honor the defensive back's Hall of Fame career.
25 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Damarious Randall (23) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Damarious Randall can be seen wearing alumnus Mike Haynes' (22) jersey to honor the defensive back's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
26 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Damon Arnette can be seen wearing alumnus defensive back Lester Hayes' (37) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
27 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Damon Arnette can be seen wearing alumnus defensive back Lester Hayes' (37) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Jason Witten can be seen wearing alumnus Dave Casper's (87) jersey to honor the tight end's Hall of Fame career.
28 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Jason Witten can be seen wearing alumnus Dave Casper's (87) jersey to honor the tight end's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Foster Moreau can be seen wearing alumnus tight end Raymond Chester's (88) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
29 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Foster Moreau can be seen wearing alumnus tight end Raymond Chester's (88) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Rodney Hudson can be seen wearing alumnus Jim Otto's (00) jersey to honor the center's Hall of Fame career.
30 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Rodney Hudson can be seen wearing alumnus Jim Otto's (00) jersey to honor the center's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Josh Jacobs can be seen wearing alumnus running back Bo Jackson's (34) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
31 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Josh Jacobs can be seen wearing alumnus running back Bo Jackson's (34) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Hunter Renfrow can be seen wearing alumnus Fred Biletnikoff's (25) jersey to honor the wide receiver's Hall of Fame career.
32 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Hunter Renfrow can be seen wearing alumnus Fred Biletnikoff's (25) jersey to honor the wide receiver's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Jalen Richard can be seen wearing alumnus Marcus Allen's (32) jersey to honor the running back's Hall of Fame career.
33 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Jalen Richard can be seen wearing alumnus Marcus Allen's (32) jersey to honor the running back's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Devontae Booker can be seen wearing alumnus running back Clem Daniel's (36) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
34 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Devontae Booker can be seen wearing alumnus running back Clem Daniel's (36) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Respectively, Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones can be seen wearing alumni Fred Biletnikoff's (25) and Warren Wells' (81) jerseys to honor the Raider legends.
35 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Respectively, Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones can be seen wearing alumni Fred Biletnikoff's (25) and Warren Wells' (81) jerseys to honor the Raider legends.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) huddle the offense on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
36 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) huddle the offense on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
37 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Derek Carr can be seen wearing alumnus Ken Stabler's (12) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.
38 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Derek Carr can be seen wearing alumnus Ken Stabler's (12) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Cory Littleton can be seen wearing alumnus linebacker Phil Villapiano's (41) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
39 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Cory Littleton can be seen wearing alumnus linebacker Phil Villapiano's (41) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Derek Carr can be seen wearing alumnus Ken Stabler's (12) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.
40 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Derek Carr can be seen wearing alumnus Ken Stabler's (12) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
41 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Jalen Richard (30) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Bryan Edwards can be seen wearing alumnus Tim Brown's (81) jersey to honor the wide receiver's Hall of Fame career.
42 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Bryan Edwards can be seen wearing alumnus Tim Brown's (81) jersey to honor the wide receiver's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
43 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Derek Carr can be seen wearing alumnus Ken Stabler's (12) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.
44 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Derek Carr can be seen wearing alumnus Ken Stabler's (12) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) and defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
45 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) and defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Bryan Edwards can be seen wearing alumnus Tim Brown's (81) jersey to honor the wide receiver's Hall of Fame career.
46 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Bryan Edwards can be seen wearing alumnus Tim Brown's (81) jersey to honor the wide receiver's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
47 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
48 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamaal Seymour (63) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Jason Witten can be seen wearing alumnus Dave Casper's (87) jersey to honor the tight end's Hall of Fame career.
49 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Jason Witten can be seen wearing alumnus Dave Casper's (87) jersey to honor the tight end's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Richie Incognito (64) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Respectively, Rodney Hudson, Richie Incognito and Kolton Miller can be seen wearing alumni Jim Otto's (00), Gene Upshaw's (63) and Art Shell's (78) jerseys to honor the center's, guard's and tackle's Hall of Fame careers.
50 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Richie Incognito (64) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Respectively, Rodney Hudson, Richie Incognito and Kolton Miller can be seen wearing alumni Jim Otto's (00), Gene Upshaw's (63) and Art Shell's (78) jerseys to honor the center's, guard's and tackle's Hall of Fame careers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
51 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Henry Ruggs III can be seen wearing alumnus wide receiver Cliff Branch's (21) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
52 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Henry Ruggs III can be seen wearing alumnus wide receiver Cliff Branch's (21) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Marcus Mariota can be seen wearing alumnus George Blanda's (16) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.
53 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Marcus Mariota can be seen wearing alumnus George Blanda's (16) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
54 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Damon Arnette can be seen wearing alumnus defensive back Lester Hayes' (37) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
55 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Damon Arnette can be seen wearing alumnus defensive back Lester Hayes' (37) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Derek Carr can be seen wearing alumnus Ken Stabler's (12) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.
56 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Derek Carr can be seen wearing alumnus Ken Stabler's (12) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Derek Carr can be seen wearing alumnus Ken Stabler's (12) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.
57 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Derek Carr can be seen wearing alumnus Ken Stabler's (12) jersey to honor the quarterback's Hall of Fame career.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
58 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Darren Waller can be seen wearing alumnus tight end Todd Christensen's (46) jersey to honor the Raider legend.
59 / 59

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp. Darren Waller can be seen wearing alumnus tight end Todd Christensen's (46) jersey to honor the Raider legend.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The Silver and Black have several young players currently on the roster that will be entrusted with carrying the franchise for years to come, and even though they weren't alive to watch some Raiders legends take the field, they understand and value their impact.

For Gruden, educating the younger generation is imperative, so they know what's expected of them when they put on their uniform every day. Second-year tight end Foster Moreau had the opportunity to wear Raymond Chester's jersey Monday, and it meant a lot to him.

"I got pretty lucky, coaches told us yesterday we were going to break out some old players," Moreau said. "[Gruden] loves to bring back old players, loves to keep the Raider tradition going. Today I got Raymond Chester, which was pretty cool. We also had Darren [Waller] in a Todd Christensen and we had [Jason Witten] in the No. 87 'Ghost'. It was pretty cool to don those guys jerseys, it was a nice change of pace for us, and we had a pretty good day out there."

There are 26 Raiders in the Hall of Fame and there's reason to believe the team has some in the making currently on the roster. As the Raiders embark on their inaugural season in Las Vegas, the legends of Los Angeles and Oakland will be a part of the journey every step of the way.

Related Content

Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith
news

Raiders sign defensive end Chris Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Chris Smith, the club announced Monday.
Raiders add veteran experience at two key positions with Emanuel and Riddick signings
news

Raiders add veteran experience at two key positions with Emanuel and Riddick signings

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden were busy this weekend, as they signed a pair of savvy veterans.
Raiders announce transactions - 8.23.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 8.23.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agents RB Theo Riddick and LB Kyle Emanuel, the club announced Sunday.
El Primero de Muchos
news

El Primero de Muchos

Raiders practican en el campo del Allegiant Stadium por primera ocasión.

Advertising