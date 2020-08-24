The next generation of Raiders share why it's important to honor the legends who came before

The Raiders' most valuable asset is its alumni.
For decades, the organization has prided itself on acknowledging the players and coaches who paved the way, and Monday afternoon the team did just that during practice.
To mix things up, Head Coach Jon Gruden decided to have each player wear a throwback jersey shirt, matched with their position and skill set. Known for his speed, it only felt right that Henry Ruggs III donned the legendary Cliff Branch's number. Josh Jacobs, who isn't afraid to play physically, paid homage to bulldozing running back Bo Jackson, and apparently was thrilled to wear the No. 34.
"He got Bo Jackson — Bo knows — he was pretty pumped about that," Alec Ingold said after practice. "I think he snuck his jersey shirt out, I don't think he gave that one back. I had Mark Van Eeghen, another legendary fullback from the 70s, really cool to get to exemplify what Raiders have been in the past and hopefully bring some of that legendary success into the future."
Coming off of their first practice at Allegiant Stadium, the Silver and Black held a walkthrough dedicated to Raiders legends and Hall of Famers.
The Silver and Black have several young players currently on the roster that will be entrusted with carrying the franchise for years to come, and even though they weren't alive to watch some Raiders legends take the field, they understand and value their impact.
For Gruden, educating the younger generation is imperative, so they know what's expected of them when they put on their uniform every day. Second-year tight end Foster Moreau had the opportunity to wear Raymond Chester's jersey Monday, and it meant a lot to him.
"I got pretty lucky, coaches told us yesterday we were going to break out some old players," Moreau said. "[Gruden] loves to bring back old players, loves to keep the Raider tradition going. Today I got Raymond Chester, which was pretty cool. We also had Darren [Waller] in a Todd Christensen and we had [Jason Witten] in the No. 87 'Ghost'. It was pretty cool to don those guys jerseys, it was a nice change of pace for us, and we had a pretty good day out there."
There are 26 Raiders in the Hall of Fame and there's reason to believe the team has some in the making currently on the roster. As the Raiders embark on their inaugural season in Las Vegas, the legends of Los Angeles and Oakland will be a part of the journey every step of the way.