The Next Wave: Biggest takeaways from the 2021 Senior Bowl

Feb 03, 2021 at 02:35 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

mond-senior-bowl-thumb-main-2321
Matthew Hinton/AP Photo

We are now a few days removed from what could be considered the most hectic, yet relevant Senior Bowl in history.

The top seniors around the nation gathered together in the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on South Alabama's campus this past Saturday for a chance to give NFL scouts an opportunity to look at them. Many players made the most out of the opportunity, especially those from non-Power Five schools that performed exceptionally.

The National Team defeated the American Team in a tightly contested battle 27-24. Quarterback Kellen Mond was named the 2021 Senior Bowl MVP with his 173 passing-yard, two-touchdown performance in Mobile.

Here are a few of the biggest takeaways from the Reese's Senior Bowl that may affect how the Raiders draft in two months.

The Palmetto State wideouts showed out in Mobile

The most impressive wide receivers that caught my eye in the Senior Bowl were in-state rivals Amari Rodgers from Clemson and Shi Smith from South Carolina.

Both Smith and Rodgers were on the radar for big performances going into the Senior Bowl after impressing many throughout the week of practice. Neither of them disappointed.

Rodgers, the son of former NFL quarterback and Mobile, Ala., native Tee Martin, capped off his All-ACC season with 4 receptions, 23 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers' four receptions were the most of any receiver on the American Team. Smith finished the game with three catches and 57 yards, using his speed to breakout for a cool 32-yard catch in the second half.

If the Raiders are trying to find more weapons to put around Derek Carr, who is coming off a career high season in quarterback rating, either one of these guys would be huge gets to compliment Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs. The Raiders already have a proven track record of bringing up the Palmetto State for talented wide receivers, as they currently have third-down machine Hunter Renfrow from Clemson and rookie Bryan Edwards from South Carolina.

Sleeper QB on the rise?

While quarterback Kellen Mond from Texas A&M took home Senior Bowl MVP honors, I was even more impressed with the man who came in under center after him.

Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman stepped in and was able to make some impressive throws and show poise in the pocket on the Gulf Coast. Despite being sacked five times and throwing an interception, Newman finished the game with 114 yards and a touchdown and completed 71 percent of his passes, the highest completion rate of all quarterbacks in the game.

Newman had a productive career at Wake Forest after battling several quarterbacks for the starting job in Winston-Salem. His redshirt senior season, he threw for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He rushed for 574 yards and six touchdowns. Newman decided to transfer to Georgia for the the 2020 season but wasn't able to have a breakout season as a Bulldog as he decided to sit out for the season due to the pandemic.

Newman is considered the enigma of quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft due to concerns of accuracy, mechanics and starting experience in college. The Senior Bowl may have played a role in possibly alleviating those concerns for teams. With his 6'4, 230-pound frame and mobility to make plays, the former Demon Deacon could be a mid-late round steal for someone looking for a quarterback to develop.

Deep pool of edge rushers

It's no question that one of the Raiders biggest priority this offseason is bolstering the defensive line to find guys to get after the quarterback. The Silver and Black fortunately have a lot of talent to evaluate from what they saw in Mobile.

The most impressive performance came from American Conference standout Cam Sample from Tulane University. Sample won Defensive MVP honors for his seven tackles and half a sack. This performance from Sample definitely has put him on the map, after already having six sacks and 52 tackles this season with the Green Wave.

"We don't play the Alabamas or Ohio States every week, but we're always hungry," said Sample after the game.

A plethora of Power Five conference defensive ends, with more notoriety than Sample coming into the Senior Bowl, also played well to help continue rise their high-round draft status.

Patrick Jones II from Pittsburgh and Janarius Robinson from Florida State, both finished the game with 1.5 sacks and dominated the line of scrimmage for a large majority of the game. Jones finished his senior season with 44 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks and a fumble recovery. Jones was also named a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC. Robinson racked up 26 tackles, including seven for loss with three sacks his senior season.

Jonathon Cooper from Ohio State was productive in the Senior Bowl as well, finishing with four quarterback hurries and a pair of sacks. Cooper also made a few comments during Senior Bowl week on his desire to play in the Silver and Black.

"I would love to be a part of the Raiders, honestly," said Cooper after practice last Thursday. "I think it's a great program. It's a great place. I think they're going in the right direction, great coaching over there. I would love it."

All four of these men showcased their ability to use their speed and explosiveness to win off the line of scrimmage and get to the quarterback, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Raiders decide they want to take a shot on one of these edge rushers in the first four rounds of the draft.

Through the Years: Current Raiders at the Senior Bowl

As the 2021 Senior Bowl approaches, take a look back at current Raiders who participated in past Senior Bowls. Not pictured: guard John Simpson (2020), quarterback Nathan Peterman (2017) and defensive end Carl Nassib (2016).

C Rodney Hudson - 2011 Senior Bowl
1 / 15

C Rodney Hudson - 2011 Senior Bowl

Alix Drawec/Associated Press
QB Derek Carr - 2014 Senior Bowl
2 / 15

QB Derek Carr - 2014 Senior Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press
CB Nevin Lawson - 2014 Senior Bowl
3 / 15

CB Nevin Lawson - 2014 Senior Bowl

GM Andrews/Associated Press
T Sam Young - 2010 Senior Bowl
4 / 15

T Sam Young - 2010 Senior Bowl

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
DE Chris Smith - 2014 Senior Bowl
5 / 15

DE Chris Smith - 2014 Senior Bowl

GM Andrews/Associated Press
WR Zay Jones - 2017 Senior Bowl
6 / 15

WR Zay Jones - 2017 Senior Bowl

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
K Daniel Carlson - 2018 Senior Bowl
7 / 15

K Daniel Carlson - 2018 Senior Bowl

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker - 2018 Senior Bowl
8 / 15

T Brandon Parker - 2018 Senior Bowl

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
S Johnathan Abram - 2019 Senior Bowl
9 / 15

S Johnathan Abram - 2019 Senior Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Keelan Doss - 2019 Senior Bowl
10 / 15

WR Keelan Doss - 2019 Senior Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press
DE Gerri Green - 2019 Senior Bowl
11 / 15

DE Gerri Green - 2019 Senior Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Hunter Renfrow - 2019 Senior Bowl
12 / 15

WR Hunter Renfrow - 2019 Senior Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press
FB Alec Ingold - 2019 Senior Bowl
13 / 15

FB Alec Ingold - 2019 Senior Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press
DB Isaiah Johnson - 2019 Senior Bowl
14 / 15

DB Isaiah Johnson - 2019 Senior Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press
TE Foster Moreau - 2019 Senior Bowl
15 / 15

TE Foster Moreau - 2019 Senior Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Players to keep on your radar in the 2021 Senior Bowl

General Manager Mike Mayock and his team will be busy scouting some of the country's best college players in Mobile.
news

Quick Hits: Mike Mayock details Senior Bowl prep, the future of the Raiders and more

The Las Vegas Raiders GM spoke with Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal on Upon Further Review regarding the 2021 NFL offseason.
news

Daniel Jeremiah releases his list of the top-50 NFL Draft prospects

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his top-50 prospects Tuesday morning, and someone in the top-25 is a player he thinks could end up as a Raider.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft suggests the Raiders pick a linebacker No. 17 overall

The NFL Network draft analyst expects GM Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden to beef up the defense in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Matt Miller weighs in on early prospects for the Raiders at No. 17 in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 2021 NFL Draft 100 days away, here are some prospects the Raiders should have their eyes on come April.
news

The Las Vegas Raiders secure 17th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft

The 8-8 Raiders earned a mid-round pick in next April's draft with the rest of their selections to be announced later.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Obtienen la Selección 17 en el Draft 2021 

Con marca de 8-8, los Raiders obtuvieron una selección a mitad de la primera en el NFL Draft. El resto de las selecciones en el resto e las rondas se anunciarán después.
news

Lynn Bowden Jr. on his NFL role models, Derek Carr and which number he'll wear

The former Kentucky Wildcat participated in a Bleacher Report fan AMA.
news

Speed Kills: Inside the long legacy Henry Ruggs III joins

He's far from the first fastest man in football to join the Silver and Black.
news

Draft Grades: Analysts weigh in on the Raiders' 2020 Class

It's been 48 hours since the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft and the results from the eventful weekend have been marinating in the minds of analysts and fans.
news

Resumen del Draft 2020

Mayock hace recuento del NFL Draft 2020 y las expectativas a futuro.

Advertising