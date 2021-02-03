The Next Wave: Biggest takeaways from the 2021 Senior Bowl

Sleeper QB on the rise?

While quarterback Kellen Mond from Texas A&M took home Senior Bowl MVP honors, I was even more impressed with the man who came in under center after him.

Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman stepped in and was able to make some impressive throws and show poise in the pocket on the Gulf Coast. Despite being sacked five times and throwing an interception, Newman finished the game with 114 yards and a touchdown and completed 71 percent of his passes, the highest completion rate of all quarterbacks in the game.

Newman had a productive career at Wake Forest after battling several quarterbacks for the starting job in Winston-Salem. His redshirt senior season, he threw for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He rushed for 574 yards and six touchdowns. Newman decided to transfer to Georgia for the the 2020 season but wasn't able to have a breakout season as a Bulldog as he decided to sit out for the season due to the pandemic.