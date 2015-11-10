The Quarter Turn: Oakland Raiders Reach Halfway Point Of 2015 Season

EP: Defensive pressure. Halfway through the season, the Raiders have only tallied 15 sacks, which is tied for 23rd in the NFL. With players like Khalil Mack and Aldon Smith bookending the Raiders defensive line, there's no reason that the Raiders shouldn't at least be in the top half of the NFL sacks leaderboard.

"When we're coming free, the coverage isn't holding up, and we did come free a few times," Head Coach Jack Del Rio said Monday when asked about the team's pass rush. "Pass defense is a combination. You want the rush and the coverage to go hand in hand, and when they do, then it looks really good."

If the Raiders are intent on making a playoff run, they'll need to rediscover the pass rush, so it'll be interesting to keep an eye on this facet of the game as the season wears on.

What Are You Looking Forward To In The Third Quarter…

EP: Can the Raiders go on a run? In the third quarter of the season, the Silver and Black only play one team (the Minnesota Vikings) that currently hold a record above .500, and while every game in the NFL is a challenge, on paper it certainly looks like the Raiders have a chance to string a few wins together if they can put together a sustained period of quality play.

Will the team be able to do that? Only time will tell, but it's definitely something I'll be keyed in on over the next month.