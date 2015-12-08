The Quarter Turn: Oakland Raiders Still Have Much To Play For In Final Quarter Of 2015

In today's NFL, it's popular to break down the 16-game regular season in four, four-game quarters.

After falling at home to 34-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, the Oakland Raiders are now officially three - quarters of the way through their 2015 campaign and currently own an overall record of 5-7.

After going 2-2 through the first two - quarters of the season, the Silver and Black stumbled a bit in the third, going 1-3 over the past four games, so as the team prepares for their Week 14 battle with the Denver Broncos, Jerry Knaak and Eddie Paskal of Raiders.com take a look back at what's transpired and answer questions about the third quarter of the season.

Your Third Quarter MVP Is…

JK:I have to go with Khalil Mack here. He has recorded 4 sacks in the last two weeks and now has 9 for the season. His first sack against the Chiefs came on a bull rush on third down where he simply overpowered Kansas City's left tackle. The second-year man out of the University of Buffalo has been lining up all over the formation, dropping into coverage, drawing double-teams and holding calls, and terrorizing quarterbacks. Mack sacked elusive Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota twice, got Chiefs mobile quarterback Alex Smith twice and has lived in the opposing backfield.* *