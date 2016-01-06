The Quarter Turn: Raiders Conclude 2015, Say Goodbye To A Legend

JK: **The continued struggles for the offense surprised me. Although the offense was much improved from a year ago, the unit never displayed the rhythm and explosiveness it showed during that three-game stretch from Weeks 7-9. Quarterback Derek Carr was pressured relentlessly. Several analysts pointed out through the first half of the season how well Carr threw against the blitz, but that proficiency seemed to wane as the year went on. Running back Latavius Murray surpassed 1,000 yards rushing but a complementary back never emerged. The Raiders were held to negative 12 yards of total offense in the first half of the win over Denver, had a decent game against Green Bay after two early turnovers, but were held to 281 yards vs. San Diego and 205 yards in the season-ending loss to Kansas City. The Raiders averaged just 18.75 points per game in the last four games.

EP:The play of the Raiders defense. Through the first half of the season, questions surrounded Ken Norton, Jr.'s young defensive unit. The team was surrendering yards at a high clip, and it seemed as though the offense was having to perform at a high level to keep the team in games. The second half of the season, particularly the last four games, the opposite has been true. Norton's defense has been impressive, allowing just 21.3 points per game over the last four games of the season, and keeping games within reach for the Silver and Black's offense. The defense really took a step forward over the last month, and with a young nucleus of players, Head Coach Jack Del Rio has to be pleased when he thinks about the unit heading into the offseason and 2016.

One Player Who Impressed You In The Fourth Quarter Was…