The Raider Image Warehouse Sale set for March 22-23

HENDERSON, Nev. – For the third consecutive year, The Raider Image will conduct a two-day sale where the public can receive the best savings of the year on Raiders merchandise including men's, women's and children's apparel and headwear, accessories, collectibles and more. New this year will be the availability of back-to-back WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces merchandise. In addition, UNLV gear will once again be included in the sale as The Raider Image is the Rebels' official merchandise vendor. The partnership was forged in 2020 when Raider Image developed an innovative, dynamic e-commerce platform for UNLV Athletics.

The warehouse sale will take place across the street from Allegiant Stadium, at 5525 Polaris Avenue—parking will be available at Lot S and Lot W—on March 22-23, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day, where the public can select from over 50,000 units of officially licensed Raiders-themed, Las Vegas Aces and UNLV items, including some exclusive merchandise, which will go on clearance sale at up to 70% off regular retail pricing to make way for new product inventory. The clearance merchandise will be available while supplies last.

The Raider Image is the official merchandising arm of the Las Vegas Raiders. There are eight Raider Image stores in Southern Nevada and one in California, all owned and operated by the Las Vegas Raiders. The flagship Raider Image, an 18,500-square-foot store that opened in September 2020, is located at the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium – open year-round.

Additional Raider Image locations are located at Town Square Las Vegas, Harry Reid International Airport C and E Gates, Downtown Summerlin, Grand Bazaar Shops, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place and Miracle Mile Shops.