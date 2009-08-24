The Raider Nation: Across the Globe; Throughout the Galaxy

Aug 24, 2009 at 08:53 AM

 

082409astonaut.jpg

Bay Area-native Jose Hernandez is set to travel to the International Space Station via Space Shuttle Discovery. -Courtesy of NASA

Bay Area-native, long-time Raider fan and NASA Astronaut Jose Hernandez is taking part in a space launch mission on August 25th. The Space Shuttle Discovery, STS-128, will embark on the 30th U.S. mission to the International Space Station and the flight will deliver equipment and supplies with a reusable multi-purpose logistics module. As part of Jose's Commitment to Excellence, he is taking a Raider flag in his mission to represent the Raider Nation in outer space.

"We wish Astronaut Hernandez, the entire crew of the Space Shuttle Discovery and NASA all the very best with the upcoming 30th US Mission to the International Space Station.  The Raider Nation is now represented not only across the globe, but throughout the galaxy.  We look forward to welcoming Astronaut Hernandez back --- and to a game or games --- when he returns to earth," said Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask.

The Raiders and The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) will honor Jose for serving as a role model for the Latino community around the world. The ceremony is going to take place during pre-game festivities of the Raiders vs. Broncos game on September 27. The game marks the eighth annual Fiesta Latina for the Raiders, a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Raiders, SHPE and NASA representatives will present Jose with a plaque recognizing his accomplishments and also with the flag that he previously took to the international space station.

"NASA Astronaut Jose Hernandez has been an incredible role model for members of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) and the Latino community we serve," said Diana Gomez, chair of the board for AHETEMS, the education foundation of SHPE.  "We are thrilled that the Oakland Raiders are joining us to honor Jose and his accomplishments during Hispanic Heritage Month."

Jose has taken the Raider motto of Commitment to Excellence to a universal level by developing an outstanding engineering career. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of the Pacific and a Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California-Santa Barbara. After working at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory he joined the Johnson Space Center. He was selected by NASA thereafter and completed his Astronaut Candidate Training. Jose was selected last year as a mission specialist for the STS-128 mission set to launch in August.

The Raiders have long been recognized as a global organization and have increased the league's popularity worldwide by playing in American Bowls in London, Barcelona, Tokyo and Mexico City.

The Raiders became the first and only NFL team to produce a complete Spanish language web site. The Silver and Black maintains a global presence and communicate with the worldwide Raider Nation through the team's official web properties which feature original and translated content in six different languages - Tagalog, Japanese, German, Chinese, Spanish and English.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising