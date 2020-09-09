The Raiders' success hinges on youth and Carr's guidance in 2020

The focus is going to be on the Las Vegas Raiders' youth and the guidance of Derek Carr in 2020. As the Silver and Black prepare for their Sunday matchup with the Carolina Panthers, let's explore three things that will lead to success this season.

Let the young guns run

If there is anything that the Raiders have proven throughout Training Camp this year, it's that they're not scared to use their young talent. Since hiring Coach Gruden and GM Mike Mayock in 2018, they have decided the rebuild the Raiders roster from the ground up.

After releasing the first depth chart of the 2020 season, 11 players listed as starters on offense and defense are rookies or second-year players. This includes two rookie wideouts in Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards and three rookie or second-year players in the secondary, including safety Johnathan Abram who missed the large majority of his 2019 rookie season with a torn labrum, second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen and 2020 first-round draft pick Damon Arnette who has been given rave reviews from players and coaches during training camp.

DC is ready for a full send

Despite receiver Tyrell Williams undergoing season-ending surgery, Derek Carr should be excited for this upcoming 2020 season. Carr is looking to improve off an already impressive season that saw him throw for over 4,000 yards and 21 touchdowns with a 70.4 percent completion rate. The Raiders' front office has done everything in their power to put great pieces around Carr for this season that could potentially lead to him having his best statistical season yet. This begins with the Raiders putting back together a potent and healthy offensive line to battle at the line of scrimmage. Carr should have solid pass protection in front led by Pro Bowl linemen Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson and Richie Incognito.