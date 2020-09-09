The Raiders' success hinges on youth and Carr's guidance in 2020

Sep 08, 2020 at 06:51 PM
Levi Edwards

The focus is going to be on the Las Vegas Raiders' youth and the guidance of Derek Carr in 2020. As the Silver and Black prepare for their Sunday matchup with the Carolina Panthers, let's explore three things that will lead to success this season.

Let the young guns run

If there is anything that the Raiders have proven throughout Training Camp this year, it's that they're not scared to use their young talent. Since hiring Coach Gruden and GM Mike Mayock in 2018, they have decided the rebuild the Raiders roster from the ground up.

After releasing the first depth chart of the 2020 season, 11 players listed as starters on offense and defense are rookies or second-year players. This includes two rookie wideouts in Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards and three rookie or second-year players in the secondary, including safety Johnathan Abram who missed the large majority of his 2019 rookie season with a torn labrum, second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen and 2020 first-round draft pick Damon Arnette who has been given rave reviews from players and coaches during training camp.

DC is ready for a full send

Despite receiver Tyrell Williams undergoing season-ending surgery, Derek Carr should be excited for this upcoming 2020 season. Carr is looking to improve off an already impressive season that saw him throw for over 4,000 yards and 21 touchdowns with a 70.4 percent completion rate. The Raiders' front office has done everything in their power to put great pieces around Carr for this season that could potentially lead to him having his best statistical season yet. This begins with the Raiders putting back together a potent and healthy offensive line to battle at the line of scrimmage. Carr should have solid pass protection in front led by Pro Bowl linemen Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson and Richie Incognito.

The Raiders have also elevated their wide receiver and tight end depth this offseason, signing Nelson Agholor and spending first- and third-round draft picks on Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards. It's no secret they also also signed 11-time Pro Bowler Jason Witten, who played 15 seasons with Dallas Cowboys and ranks second all-time in receptions and receiving yards for a tight end in NFL history. Witten serves as a handy veteran backup and mentor to Darren Waller, who is coming off a 90-reception and 1145-yard season as Carr's leading pass catcher.

Practice Photos: Monday 9.7.20

Head out to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for practice as the Raiders prepare for their regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches stretching during practice.
1 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches stretching during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.
2 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches stretching during practice.
3 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches stretching during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.
4 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players head to the field during practice.
5 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders players head to the field during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during practice.
6 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) during practice.
7 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
8 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
9 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.
10 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
11 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
12 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.
13 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
14 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock and defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
15 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock and defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
16 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and linebacker Javin White (53) during practice.
17 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and linebacker Javin White (53) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.
18 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.
19 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
20 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
21 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
22 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
23 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
24 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice.
25 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) during practice.
26 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
27 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) during practice.
28 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.
29 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.
30 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
31 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
32 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
33 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.
34 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
35 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.
36 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice.
37 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during practice.
38 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.
39 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
40 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
41 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones (95) during practice.
42 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones (95) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
43 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
44 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Madre Harper (43) and wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
45 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Madre Harper (43) and wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
46 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
47 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
48 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
49 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.
50 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
51 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
52 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice.
53 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team during practice.
54 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.
55 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle during practice.
56 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.
57 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
58 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.
59 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) during practice.
60 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (78) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.
61 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
62 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.
63 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) signing footballs during practice.
64 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) signing footballs during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) signing footballs during practice.
65 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) signing footballs during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A signed Las Vegas Raiders football during practice.
66 / 72

A signed Las Vegas Raiders football during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) signing footballs during practice.
67 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) signing footballs during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) signing footballs during practice.
68 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jordan Brown (39) signing footballs during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Signed Las Vegas Raiders footballs during practice.
69 / 72

Signed Las Vegas Raiders footballs during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) signing footballs during practice.
70 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) signing footballs during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) signing footballs during practice.
71 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) signing footballs during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Emanuel (52) signing footballs during practice.
72 / 72

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Emanuel (52) signing footballs during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

The young DEs are ready to make an impact

It seems all of the Raiders' AFC West rivals have dominant defensive lines, and the Silver and Black are trying to elevate themselves into that conversation.

That will start with major production from two 2019 draft picks this season. Maxx Crosby is coming off an amazing rookie season that saw him total 43 tackles, 10 sacks and four forced fumbles. The 6-foot-5 lineman out of Eastern Michigan came out the gate to prove he has the potential to be the next great Raider defensive lineman for years to come.

On the other side of the line is Crosby's draft classmate Clelin Ferrell. Ferrell was the fourth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after winning two National Championships at Clemson and being the recipient of the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award for the best defensive lineman in the nation. His coaches and teammates have talked at length about the improvement they've seen in Ferrell's mindset and abilities going into 2020. With Ferrell and Crosby demanding a lot of attention at the line of scrimmage alongside veteran defensive tackle and team captain Maliek Collins, the Raiders could harken back to a previous era of dominant and bruising D-lines.

Advertising