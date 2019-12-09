The Raiders will miss Foster Moreau after he suffers season-ending knee injury in game against Titans

This season, more than any in recent memory, it feels like the Oakland Raiders have a player diagnosed with a season-ending injury every other week.

Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans, rookie tight end Foster Moreau caught a pass near the Raiders' sideline, but after hauling it in he struggled to get to his feet. Under his own power, Moreau got up tenderly and limped over to the trainer's table, unable to put pressure on his left knee and clearly in immense pain. The play happened in the third quarter and he didn't return, but remained on the sideline next to his teammates.

Following the game, Head Coach Jon Gruden told reporters the team feared it could be a serious injury and the former LSU Tiger would miss significant time.

Monday afternoon, the news Gruden and the coaching staff feared was confirmed.

"Looks like Foster Moreau will be out for the year," Gruden shared during his press conference. "He suffered a knee injury. It's a big loss to our team, no doubt."

When the Raiders drafted Moreau, the rookie's role was a bit of a mystery, but he quickly developed into one of Derek Carr's favorite targets. He played in 13 games and started in seven of them, totaling 21 receptions for 174 yards and five touchdowns. His touchdown total is tied with wide receiver Tyrell Williams for the most on the team, so Moreau's production in the red zone will surely be missed.

Coach Gruden noted that while it is a severe injury, the team is optimistic that Moreau won't miss the entirety of next season, but they'll handle it with care moving forward.

"I don't think so knowing Foster," Gruden said when asked if he expects Moreau to miss 2020. "I don't believe it will be anything that will keep him out of next year, but I'm not going to make any predictions. It's a tough injury, he's got a lot of rehab ahead and can't compliment the job he did enough. He came in here as a rookie and played good football for us and going to be a big part of the Raiders' future."

Moreau was one of several contributors from the Raiders 2019 Draft Class that analysts were high on, and his stats speak for itself; five touchdowns on 25 targets are impressive.

With Moreau gone, the Raiders' offense will continue to lean on Darren Waller as its primary receiver and playmaker. The offense has used three tight ends on multiple occasions this season, but with Waller and Derek Carrier serving as the only remaining two on the roster, one has to wonder whether Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock will add another body to the room.

Hopefully, Moreau has a swift and healthy recovery, but Monday's news was a devastating blow.

