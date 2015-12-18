The Week That Was: Raiders Beat Broncos, Khalil Mack Enjoys Historic Day

The Oakland Raiders flew to Denver, and after a slow start ended up taking down the division-leading Broncos 15-12 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

With the win, the Silver and Black improve their record to 6-7 and keep their postseason aspirations alive.

Next up on the schedule for Head Coach Jack Del Rio's team is a home date with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but before the two teams officially kick off their Week 15 contest, it's time to get you caught up on the week that was.

Raiders Prepare For Home Matchup Against Green Bay Packers

After a successful business trip to Colorado, the Raiders return home to the friendly confines of O.co Coliseum this weekend to take on the Green Bay Packers.

Heading into their pivotal contest with the Pack, Raiders.com highlighted three matchups that will be critical in the end result of Sunday's game.

Khalil Mack Enjoys Historic Day In Denver

Khalil Mack didn't register his name on the stat sheet in the first half Sunday's win over the Broncos, but he sure to make up for it in the second half, recording five sacks in the final 30 minutes in Denver.

As a result of his historic day, Mack now leads the NFL with 14 total sacks and Raiders.com took a look at his five-sack performance from Sunday and broke down how each of them came about.