The Week That Was: Raiders Beat Chargers, Cooper, Woodson Bring Home The Hardware

Oct 30, 2015 at 09:17 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Week_That_Was_2-cp.jpg

After a convincing 37-29 win over the San Diego Chargers last Sunday at Qualcomm Stadium, the Oakland Raiders are 3-3 heading into their Week 8 showdown with the New York Jets.

The Silver and Black are brimming with confidence after beating the Chargers and are how hoping to improve their record to above .500.

Kickoff against the Jets is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday, so before the Raiders take the field, let's get you caught up on the week that was.

Raiders Prepare For Matchup with Jets

The Silver and Black flew south and bested the San Diego Chargers last Sunday and now have their sights on a Week 8 showdown with the New York Jets.

Leading into their tilt with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Co., Raiders.com took a look at three matchups that will play a huge role in the end result of the game.

Charles Woodson Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

The ageless wonder did it again.

Woodson had a very impressive month on the field, hauling in 3 interceptions during the month of October, and as a result the future Hall of Famer was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Amari Cooper Wins Pepsi Rookie of the Week

After a stellar game last Sunday against the San Diego Chargers, rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper was voted Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week.

When all was said and done, Cooper hauled in 5 passes for 133 yards and 1 touchdown.

Raiders In The Community

Raiders All-Access

Video Of The Week

