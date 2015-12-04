The Week That Was: Raiders Beat Titans, Prepare For Critical Matchup With The Chiefs

The Raiders got back in the win column last week, flying to Nashville and beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21 in the wind and rain Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.
With the win, the Silver and Black own an overall record of 5-6, entering a critical matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, with playoff implications on the line this Sunday at O.co Coliseum.
However, before the Silver and Black take on the Chiefs, let's get you caught up on the week that was.
Raiders Return Home To Host The Chiefs
After playing back-to-back road games, Derek Carr and the Raiders return to the friendly confines of O.co Coliseum this Sunday for a pivotal game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Heading into the team's Week 13 clash with Kansas City, Raiders.com highlighted three matchups that will be huge in how the game plays out.
More Awards For AC/DC
After the team's impressive 24-21 win over the Titans, quarterback Derek Carr was named the Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Week and rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper was named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week.
Justin Tuck Nominated For NFL Man Of The Year
Defensive end Justin Tuck earned another accolade earlier this week as he was nominated for the 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Tuck is one of the 32 nominees and the winner will be announced during the 5thAnnual NFL Honors awards show the night before Super Bowl 50.
Raiders In The Community
Raiders All-Access
Video Of The Week