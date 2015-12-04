The Week That Was: Raiders Beat Titans, Prepare For Critical Matchup With The Chiefs

The Raiders got back in the win column last week, flying to Nashville and beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21 in the wind and rain Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

With the win, the Silver and Black own an overall record of 5-6, entering a critical matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, with playoff implications on the line this Sunday at O.co Coliseum.

However, before the Silver and Black take on the Chiefs, let's get you caught up on the week that was.

Raiders Return Home To Host The Chiefs

After playing back-to-back road games, Derek Carr and the Raiders return to the friendly confines of O.co Coliseum this Sunday for a pivotal game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Heading into the team's Week 13 clash with Kansas City, Raiders.com highlighted three matchups that will be huge in how the game plays out.

More Awards For AC/DC