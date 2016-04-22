The Week That Was: Raiders Begin Offseason Program, Announce New Jersey Numbers

Apr 22, 2016 at 08:39 AM
Eddie Paskal

021216-wtw-mack-cp.jpg

After several months out of the facility, the boys got back to town this week.

The Oakland Raiders officially kicked off the 2016 Offseason Workout Program Monday morning, and in addition to the players getting back to work it was a busy week around 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway.

Time to get you caught up on The Week That Was.

Time To Get Back To Work

The 2016 season officially kicked off Monday, as the team reported to the Raiders' Alameda, Calif., facility to begin the Offseason Workout Program.

Following the first day of work, Derek Carr, center and defensive end all spoke to the media and looked ahead at the upcoming season.

New Year, New Opportunity

Charles Woodson and Justin Tuck aren't walking through the door at the Raiders' facility, but that's fine – Derek Carr and Khalil Mack are ready to take the mantel as the vocal leaders for the Silver and Black in 2016.

Jon Gruden Discusses The Future Of The Silver And Black

Jon Gruden knows a thing or two about football – quarterbacks in particular.

The former head coach participated in a conference call with the national media Thursday, talking mostly about the 2016 NFL Draft, but also touching on a variety of other topics pertaining to the Raiders.

Mock Draft Tracker

The 2016 NFL Draft is now less than a week away, so we've produced another Mock Draft Tracker.

Find out who the experts think we'll select at No. 14 overall.

Raiders Announce New Numbers

The Oakland Raiders officially kicked off their Offseason Workout Program earlier this week, and now, less than a week before the 2016 NFL Draft, the team has announced new jersey numbers for the season.

McKenzie And Del Rio Hold Pre-Draft Press Conference

Less than a week before the 81st annual NFL Draft kicks off in Chicago, General Manager Reggie McKenzie and Head Coach Jack Del Rio held their 2016 Pre-Draft Press Conference at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

While neither of the two was willing to share too much of their plan heading into Draft weekend, they did touch on a variety of topics including their working relationship, as well as the health of defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.

Video Of The Week

Tweet Of The Week

