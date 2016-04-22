The Week That Was: Raiders Begin Offseason Program, Announce New Jersey Numbers

New Year, New Opportunity

Charles Woodson and Justin Tuck aren't walking through the door at the Raiders' facility, but that's fine – Derek Carr and Khalil Mack are ready to take the mantel as the vocal leaders for the Silver and Black in 2016.

Jon Gruden Discusses The Future Of The Silver And Black

Jon Gruden knows a thing or two about football – quarterbacks in particular.

The former head coach participated in a conference call with the national media Thursday, talking mostly about the 2016 NFL Draft, but also touching on a variety of other topics pertaining to the Raiders.

Mock Draft Tracker

The 2016 NFL Draft is now less than a week away, so we've produced another Mock Draft Tracker.