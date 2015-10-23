The Week That Was: Raiders Come Off Bye Week, Get Ready For San Diego Chargers

Oct 23, 2015 at 08:50 AM
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Oakland Raiders football is back.

After not playing a game Week 6 as they were on their league-mandated bye, the Silver and Black are back in action Sunday, traveling to San Diego to take on Philip Rivers and the Chargers.

Kickoff in the Week 7 tilt is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Qualcomm Stadium, but before Derek Carr and the Raiders try to get to .500, let's get you caught up on the week that was.

Raiders Get Ready For Matchup With Chargers

After not playing a game last weekend, the Raiders are ready to continue the 2015 campaign, and have quite the challenge Sunday as they take on the San Diego Chargers on the road.

Leading into their game with Philip Rivers and Co., Raiders.com took a look at three matchups that will be crucial in determining how the game plays out.

David Amerson Set To Reignite Childhood Rivalry

After growing up together in Greensboro, N.C., David Amerson and Keenan Allen are set to meet again this Sunday at Qualcomm Stadium, but the stage is a little bigger than the pickup basketball courts they played on as kids.

Advertising