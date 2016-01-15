The Week That Was: Raiders Issue Statement, Mel Kiper Jr. Unveils First Mock Draft

Jan 15, 2016 at 06:21 AM
Eddie Paskal

The NFL Playoffs are in full swing, which means that for this year, the Raiders are officially in the midst of their offseason.

No, Head Coach Jack Del Rio and his players are not gearing up for another matchup against a division foe this weekend, but even though the team is absent on the field, it doesn't mean that it was a slow week off the field.

So before you hunker down and watch the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, let's get you caught up on the week that was.

Raiders Issue Statement

Earlier this week, the NFL accepted the St. Louis Rams bid for relocation, and as such, the team will be playing in Los Angeles in 2016. 

Following the announcement of the decision, the Raiders released a statement.

Charles Woodson Wins Commitment To Excellence Award

For the second-consecutive year, future Hall of Famer Charles Woodson was voted as the team's recipient of the Commitment To Excellence Award.

The award, voted on by the Raiders' players, is given to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.

Head Coach Jack Del Rio Wraps Up First Year In Silver And Black

It's been nearly a year since Jack Del Rio became the Head Coach of the Oakland Raiders, and what a year it has been for both him and the team.

Check out what the team has accomplished since Head Coach Del Rio arrived in the Bay Area, here.

Mel Kiper Jr. Releases First Mock Draft

Noted NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft earlier this week, and in it he has the Raiders selecting Michigan State offensive tackle Jack Conklin with the 14th overall pick.

Thursday afternoon, Kiper also held a conference call where he discussed a variety of topics, ranging from his thoughts behind each pick, to the needs that each time must address in the Draft.

2015 By The Numbers

The 2015 season is over for the Oakland Raiders, and while the team didn't earn their way into the postseason in the first year under Head Coach Jack Del Rio, progress was undoubtedly made on both sides of the football.

Let's take some time to look back at some of the most telling numbers from the 2015 campaign.

Video Of The Week

