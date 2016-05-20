 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

The Week That Was: Rookie Minicamp Concludes, Raiders Sign Two Draft Picks

May 20, 2016 at 07:45 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

021216-wtw-mack-cp.jpg

Rookie Minicamp wrapped up last weekend, and after their three-day session concluded, the rookies joined the rest of the team on the field this week to continue the Offseason Workout Program.

Organized Team Activities [OTAs] begin next week, but before that officially gets underway, time to get you caught up on The Week That Was.

Raiders Announce Roster Moves

The day following the conclusion of Rookie Minicamp, the Silver and Black announced the signing of five undrafted free agents to the team's 90-man roster.

In corresponding moves, the Raiders also waived three players.

Keep An Eye On These Guys

At Rookie Minicamp, 18 undrafted free agents and roughly 20 tryout players hit the field for three days hoping to put their best foot forward and show the coaching staff that they were worthy of continuing their football careers in Silver and Black.

While it was easy to pinpoint the Jihad Wards and Shilique Calhouns of the world as players who stood out over the weekend – which they did – we took a look at four under-the-radar-players who also impressed during Rookie Minicamp.

Raiders Ink Pair Of Draft Picks

After being selected in the second round (No. 44 overall), defensive lineman Jihad Ward officially signed his rookie deal with the Oakland Raiders this week.

In addition to Ward, sixth-round draft pick Cory James also signed his deal, meaning that the Silver and Black have officially signed every member of their 2016 Draft Class except linebacker Shilique Calhoun who was selected in the third round (No. 75 overall).

Head Coach Jack Del Rio Gets Sirius

Head Coach Jack Del Rio spoke with Jim Miller and Pit Kirwan on SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday afternoon, and during his time on the air he touched a variety of topics, including the team's free agent haul as well as his early impressions of quarterback Connor Cook.

Here are the highlights from Thursday's interview.

Assembling The Roster: How the 2016 Raiders Were Built

After the signings the team made earlier this week, the Raiders are currently at the maximum number of 90 players on their roster.

With the Offseason Workout Program in full swing, and OTAs set to begin next week, we took a look at how the 2016 Raiders’ roster was constructed.

Video Of The Week

Tweet Of The Week

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

news

Raiders re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah

Mar 08, 2024

Over two seasons in Las Vegas, the running back has appeared in all 34 games, one of only 10 Raiders to appear in every game since 2022.
video

Raiderette Maddie's favorite parts of gamedays | Raiders Morning Commute

Mar 08, 2024

Raiders field reporter Jennifer Stehlin is joined by Raiderette Maddie to discuss her favorite parts of gamedays, representing the Silver and Black at the Pro Bowl and more.
gallery

Photos: Raiders visit local schools for Nevada Reading Week

Mar 08, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders visited Robert E. Lake Elementary School and Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School for Nevada Reading Week in efforts to spread the love of reading.
audio

Takeaways and rumblings from the 2024 NFL Combine

Mar 07, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis share their notes from Indy and break down which draft prospects stood out during the 2024 NFL Combine.
news

Guide to 2024 Free Agency: Raiders' free agents, dates to know and more

Mar 07, 2024

Free agency kicks off next week and we've got everything you need to know before the frenzy.
audio

Raiders decline to use franchise tag, plus a 2024 free agency primer | UFR

Mar 06, 2024

With the Raiders deciding not to make use of the franchise tag option, here's everything you need to know for when free agency kicks off on March 13.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who's on the radar following the NFL Combine?

Mar 06, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles some draft questions on the heels of the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
news

Life In Focus: Ameer Abdullah and the art of being human

Mar 05, 2024

Whether it's watching tape on an upcoming opponent or watching his own script come to life on film, Ameer Abdullah is embracing the duality within himself.
video

The pieces of Ameer Abdullah | Press Coverage

Mar 05, 2024

The veteran running back wants to be defined for more than football.
news

Mock Draft Tracker 4.0: How did the Combine shake up draft boards?

Mar 05, 2024

Take a look at the latest mock draft picks from around the media.
video

Raiders' all-time memorable punt returns

Mar 05, 2024

Revisit the Silver and Black's most memorable punt returns and blocked punts.
audio

What we learned from the NFL Combine | First Stop: Indy

Mar 04, 2024

Here are the biggest takeaways for the Raiders following a full week in Indy.
View All
Advertising
Auditions