The Week That Was: Rookie Minicamp Concludes, Raiders Sign Two Draft Picks

Rookie Minicamp wrapped up last weekend, and after their three-day session concluded, the rookies joined the rest of the team on the field this week to continue the Offseason Workout Program.

Organized Team Activities [OTAs] begin next week, but before that officially gets underway, time to get you caught up on The Week That Was.

Raiders Announce Roster Moves

The day following the conclusion of Rookie Minicamp, the Silver and Black announced the signing of five undrafted free agents to the team's 90-man roster.

In corresponding moves, the Raiders also waived three players.

Keep An Eye On These Guys

At Rookie Minicamp, 18 undrafted free agents and roughly 20 tryout players hit the field for three days hoping to put their best foot forward and show the coaching staff that they were worthy of continuing their football careers in Silver and Black.