The Week That Was: Rookie Minicamp Concludes, Raiders Sign Two Draft Picks

Rookie Minicamp wrapped up last weekend, and after their three-day session concluded, the rookies joined the rest of the team on the field this week to continue the Offseason Workout Program.
Organized Team Activities [OTAs] begin next week, but before that officially gets underway, time to get you caught up on The Week That Was.
Raiders Announce Roster Moves
The day following the conclusion of Rookie Minicamp, the Silver and Black announced the signing of five undrafted free agents to the team's 90-man roster.
In corresponding moves, the Raiders also waived three players.
Keep An Eye On These Guys
At Rookie Minicamp, 18 undrafted free agents and roughly 20 tryout players hit the field for three days hoping to put their best foot forward and show the coaching staff that they were worthy of continuing their football careers in Silver and Black.
While it was easy to pinpoint the Jihad Wards and Shilique Calhouns of the world as players who stood out over the weekend – which they did – we took a look at four under-the-radar-players who also impressed during Rookie Minicamp.
Raiders Ink Pair Of Draft Picks
After being selected in the second round (No. 44 overall), defensive lineman Jihad Ward officially signed his rookie deal with the Oakland Raiders this week.
In addition to Ward, sixth-round draft pick Cory James also signed his deal, meaning that the Silver and Black have officially signed every member of their 2016 Draft Class except linebacker Shilique Calhoun who was selected in the third round (No. 75 overall).
Head Coach Jack Del Rio Gets Sirius
Head Coach Jack Del Rio spoke with Jim Miller and Pit Kirwan on SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday afternoon, and during his time on the air he touched a variety of topics, including the team's free agent haul as well as his early impressions of quarterback Connor Cook.
Here are the highlights from Thursday's interview.
Assembling The Roster: How the 2016 Raiders Were Built
After the signings the team made earlier this week, the Raiders are currently at the maximum number of 90 players on their roster.
With the Offseason Workout Program in full swing, and OTAs set to begin next week, we took a look at how the 2016 Raiders’ roster was constructed.
